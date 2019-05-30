Log in
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Successfully Completes First Stage Test for OmegA Rocket

05/30/2019

PROMONTORY, Utah - May 30, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully conducted a full-scale static fire test of the first stage of its new OmegATM rocket today in Promontory, Utah. This milestone keeps OmegA on track to perform its first launch in 2021 and begin operational launches of national security payloads in 2022.

'The OmegA rocket is a top priority and our team is committed to provide the U.S. Air Force with assured access to space for our nation's most critical payloads,' said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager, flight systems, Northrop Grumman. 'We committed to test the first stage of OmegA in spring 2019, and that's exactly what we've done.'

During today's test, the first stage motor fired for approximately 122 seconds, producing more than two million pounds of maximum thrust-roughly the equivalent to that of eight-and-a-half jumbo jets. The test verified the performance of the motor's ballistics, insulation and joints as well as control of the nozzle position.

Last October, the U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a $792 million contract to complete detailed design and verification of OmegA and launch sites. Today's test verified performance of the first stage solid rocket motor for the intermediate version of OmegA.

The 2015 National Defense Authorization Act specified that a domestic next-generation rocket propulsion system 'shall be developed by not later than 2019.' With today's successful test fire, Northrop Grumman demonstrated the company is on track to meet this Congressionally-mandated schedule.

'Congratulations to the entire team on today's successful test,' said Kent Rominger, OmegA vice president, Northrop Grumman. 'OmegA's design using flight-proven hardware enables our team to meet our milestones and provide an affordable launch system that meets our customer's requirements and timeline.'

A full-scale static fire test of OmegA's second stage is planned for this fall.

OmegA's design leverages flight proven technologies from Northrop Grumman's Pegasus®, Minotaur and AntaresTM rockets as well as the company's interceptors, targets and strategic rockets. Northrop Grumman has conducted nearly 80 successful space launch missions and has decades of experience launching critical payloads for the U.S. Department of Defense, civil and commercial customers.

The company's vehicle development team is working on the program in Arizona, Utah, Mississippi and Louisiana, with launch integration and operations planned at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The program will also support thousands of jobs across the country in its supply chain.

A replay of the May 30 live broadcast, including the OmegA first stage static test, can be found here.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 20:23:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 33 936 M
EBIT 2019 3 839 M
Net income 2019 3 275 M
Debt 2019 11 437 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
P/E ratio 2020 13,77
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
Capitalization 51 960 M
