Northrop Grumman : WISET Hold Two More WOMEN@STEM Career Day Events

SEOUL - July 18, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and the Korea Center for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology (WISET) announced they are holding two more 'WOMEN@STEM Career Day' events for high school girls and female college and graduate students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Students attending the first WOMEN@STEM Career Day event in February

The first of three WOMEN@STEM Career Day events was held in February and provided students an opportunity for career exploration and inspiration in STEM. The next WOMEN@STEM Career Day events will be held at the Seoul Trade Exhibition and Convention (SETEC) in Seoul July 18 and at the Busan Tourism Organization's Arpina July 20 in Busan.

'Following the first WOMEN @ STEM Career Day, we are once again deeply moved to meet the enthusiastic talents of these students,' said Dong Ha, chief executive, Northrop Grumman South Korea. 'Northrop Grumman will continue to encourage Korean female students' interest in the STEM field through the ongoing partnership with WISET and will provide support to find and cultivate female science and technology talents who will lead the future of Korea.'

Nearly 400 high school and college students, who are engaged in engineering research projects supported by WISET, will participate in the career day events. The students will attend various lectures and mentoring sessions. To strengthen the networking among research teams and to nurture women scientists and engineers in Korea, university students will act as junior mentors to their high school student peers. College students and graduate student researchers are provided additional mentoring and special lectures, such as learning how to write an English thesis. A variety of women scientists and engineers will share their real-life industry experiences with the students, including a presentation by a Northrop Grumman female engineer who participated in the development of the James Webb Space Telescope under NASA.

'Along with WOMEN@STEM Career Day, WISET is currently carrying out various projects to cultivate talented women in the STEM field. For instance, through the 'Engineering Research Team' project, WISET provides female high school/college/graduate students with hands-on experiences in research activities and supports necessary education and advices,' said Ahn Hye-yeon, president of WISET. 'We will continue our efforts to cultivate female talents in the STEM field through continuous industry cooperation.'

In addition to the sponsorship for WOMEN@STEM Career Day, Northrop Grumman has been supporting STEM education in Korea through various activities for many years. The company recently sponsored Korean middle school students and their teacher to attend Space Camp® in the U.S. and regularly sponsors a model aircraft competition for elementary to high school students.

WISET is a public institution that supports women in science and technology under the Ministry of Science and ICT(MSIT). In accordance with Article 14 of the Act on Fostering and Supporting Women Scientists and Technicians, the center is operating policies for training and support of women scientists and engineers as well as providing support programs tailored to different life stages.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.