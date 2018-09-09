Northrop Grumman : to Highlight Leading Global Security Capabilities at Defense Expo Korea 2018

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Sept. 9, 2018 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will highlight its advanced global security capabilities at Defense Expo Korea 2018 (DX Korea), booth 8D-31, in Ilsanseo-gu, Republic of Korea (ROK), Sept. 12-16. Known for its integrated digital avionics mission equipment package and capabilities in autonomous systems, C4ISR and multi-generation fighter interoperability, Northrop Grumman will feature its world-leading technology for the ROK Army and visitors.

On display at DX Korea will be Northrop Grumman's integrated mission equipment package, which enables platform modernization that is affordable, safe and agile. Based on an open architecture design, Northrop Grumman's advanced avionics solution enables rapid integration with existing hardware, making the system applicable to numerous platforms and missions.

Northrop Grumman's integrated mission equipment package can be applied to numerous platforms, including the ROK UH-60P fleet. The result is standardization across ROK military aircraft fleet, interoperability with the U.S. Army's fleet, and a cost-effective avionics solution over the program's life cycle. Warfighters benefit from improved situational awareness and mission safety, as well as reduced pilot workload. The company has provided its advanced technology for several U.S. military avionics upgrade programs, including E-2D, H-1 and the UH-60V.

The company's combination of autonomous systems will help enhance the ROK's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability and national security. Northrop Grumman's Global Hawk autonomous high altitude long endurance system and MQ-8C Fire Scout, the U.S Navy's next generation autonomous helicopter, provide the capacity to unlock the full potential of South Korea's ISR capabilities while protecting regional interests and national security.

In C4ISR, Northrop Grumman offers differentiated capability and battlefield/situational awareness with an integrated network of manned/unmanned platforms. The company is leading the development of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS), a revolutionary command-and-control system developed to deliver a single, unambiguous view of the battlespace, as recently demonstrated over vast distances via the multi-node distributed test. This significantly enhances aircraft and missile tracking and improves the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions within seconds. With a modular open systems architecture, IBCS allows integration of current and future sensors and weapon systems. IBCS enables 'any sensor, best shooter' operations to optimize limited resources and facilitate flexible defense designs.

Northrop Grumman provides critical systems to enhance communications and situational awareness, including the APG-81 Active Electronically Scanned Array and the Freedom 550TM software-defined radio. The company's Multi-Role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) Surveillance Radar provides air-to-air coverage, air-to-surface coverage, integrated identification friend or foe, special track beams and focused sector operation.

