Northrop Grumman : to Increase US Air Force Fuze Inventory

02/05/2020 | 10:06am EST

BALTIMORE - Feb. 5, 2020 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that it received an $85 million production order from the U.S. Navy late last year for FMU-139D/B general purpose bomb fuzes in support of U.S. Air Force inventory objectives.

'The FMU 139D/B is highly survivable and suitable for penetrator weapons, offering flexibility and advanced capabilities,' said Pat Nolan, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman. 'We will continue to make investments in sophisticated fuzes to help ensure U.S. warfighters and its allies are equipped with the best tools to complete their missions.'

The FMU-139D/B is an all-electronic bomb fuze offering increased performance at a reduced cost over other bomb fuzes. The FMU-139D/B joins three legacy bomb fuzes - FMU-139C/B, FMU-152 and most FMU-143s - which are used in many general purpose bombs. The FMU-139D/B relies on electronics to safe and arm the device and can be fully tested before the fuze is delivered to the customer.

The FMU-139D/B will be produced at Northrop Grumman's Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 15:05:07 UTC
