Northrop Grumman : to Increase US Air Force Fuze Inventory

BALTIMORE - Feb. 5, 2020 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that it received an $85 million production order from the U.S. Navy late last year for FMU-139D/B general purpose bomb fuzes in support of U.S. Air Force inventory objectives.

'The FMU 139D/B is highly survivable and suitable for penetrator weapons, offering flexibility and advanced capabilities,' said Pat Nolan, vice president, missile products, Northrop Grumman. 'We will continue to make investments in sophisticated fuzes to help ensure U.S. warfighters and its allies are equipped with the best tools to complete their missions.'

The FMU-139D/B is an all-electronic bomb fuze offering increased performance at a reduced cost over other bomb fuzes. The FMU-139D/B joins three legacy bomb fuzes - FMU-139C/B, FMU-152 and most FMU-143s - which are used in many general purpose bombs. The FMU-139D/B relies on electronics to safe and arm the device and can be fully tested before the fuze is delivered to the customer.

The FMU-139D/B will be produced at Northrop Grumman's Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) facility in Rocket Center, West Virginia.

