Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:01pm EST

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 21.  Kathy Warden, chief executive officer and president, and Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at www.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  

Contact:
Tim Paynter (Media)
703-280-2720
timothy.paynter@ngc.com  

Steve Movius (Investors)
703-280-4575
steve.movius@ngc.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
02:01pNorthrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference
GL
02/14HALLIBURTON : Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market is projected to grow at..
AQ
02/14NORTHROP GRUMMAN : WISET Hold WOMEN@STEM Career Day at Korea University
PU
02/13NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Appoints Chris Deeble as Chief Executive, Australia
PU
02/13NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Arik Brown and Kimberly Cross Honored at 2019 Black Engineer ..
AQ
02/12Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
02/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Arik Brown and Kimberly Cross Honored at 2019 Black Engineer ..
PU
02/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Welcomes Selection of UK for Second Major Assignment to Provi..
PU
02/11NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station; S.S. J..
AQ
02/11NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Completes Next Critical Launch Milestones of NASA's James Web..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 34 103 M
EBIT 2019 3 823 M
Net income 2019 3 182 M
Debt 2019 11 692 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,84
P/E ratio 2020 12,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 47 628 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 319 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden President, CEO, COO & Director
Wesley G. Bush Chairman
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.68%47 628
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.85%106 969
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.96%85 051
RAYTHEON17.99%51 545
GENERAL DYNAMICS10.35%50 967
ROLLS-ROYCE14.31%23 037
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.