NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Northrop Grumman to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 6th Annual Laguna Conference

09/06/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) will participate in Morgan Stanley’s 6th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 13. Kathy Warden, president and chief operating officer, and Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, will present beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live at www.northropgrumman.com.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit www.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Note: Statements to be made at the conference, including in the presentation and in any accompanying materials, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of the subject presentation, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  

Contact:        Tim Paynter (Media)
                      703-280-2720
                      timothy.paynter@ngc.com

                      Steve Movius (Investors)
                      703-280-4575
                      steve.movius@ngc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 988 M
EBIT 2018 3 570 M
Net income 2018 2 956 M
Debt 2018 11 082 M
Yield 2018 1,57%
P/E ratio 2018 17,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 51 671 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 360 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley G. Bush Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathy J. Warden President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-3.02%51 828
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.08%105 532
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.09%91 674
GENERAL DYNAMICS-5.33%57 067
RAYTHEON5.42%56 578
BAE SYSTEMS5.97%24 882
