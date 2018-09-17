Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Northrop Grumman : to Produce First Insensitive Munitions Rocket Motors for GMLRS Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 03:08pm CEST

ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. - Sept. 17, 2018 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has received a full rate production contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver insensitive munitions (IM) rocket motors for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) program. The motors, which recently completed 100 percent successful flight tests, reflect years of work by Northrop Grumman in support of its long-standing commitment to producing safe and affordable IM rocket motors for the U.S. Army.

Northrop Grumman will produce the first insensitive munitions rocket motors for the U.S. Army's Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), a technology designed to enhance warfighter safety and limit collateral damage. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin.

The introduction of Northrop Grumman's GMLRS IM rocket motor upgrades the current GMLRS to include insensitive munitions (IM) technology designed to enhance warfighter safety and limit collateral damage. Northrop Grumman was able to introduce all the safety benefits of IM technology and retain the rocket motor's performance, without significantly changing the current design of the missile.

Northrop Grumman continues to invest significant resources to develop technologies for solid propellant rocket motors that meet or exceed current IM requirements. Reduced sensitivity propellants, low-cost composite cases designed for high volume manufacturing and passive thermal mitigation systems are part of Northrop Grumman's IM propulsion systems that replace or enhance legacy systems, without sacrificing effectiveness or reliability. Northrop Grumman's IM-compliant rocket motors have enabled the military to take a major step in meeting new standards of weapon safety.

This fall, Northrop Grumman will open an expanded Tactical Motor Manufacturing Facility at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) in Rocket Center, specializing in IM rocket motor manufacturing. This new facility expansion will enable the company to meet the U.S. Army's increased demand for rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman is also developing and qualifying similar rocket motor technology for other military applications, both fielded systems and next generation upgrades.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 13:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
03:08pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Produce First Insensitive Munitions Rocket Motors for GMLR..
PU
09/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Built ICESat-2 Spacecraft Successfully Launched by United Lau..
PU
09/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Flights From Trent Lott International Airport are a First for..
AQ
09/15Brazil space station open for small satellite business
RE
09/14NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Begins MQ-8C Fire Scout Flight Tests in Moss Point, Miss.
PU
09/13NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System Pair..
AQ
09/12NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System Pair..
PU
09/11NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Colorado (Se..
AQ
09/11NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Louisiana (Sept. 11..
AQ
09/11NORTHROP GRUMMAN : MILITARY $19.17 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Northrop ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Top Dividend Growth Stocks By Sector 
09/11What Is The Better Buy? A Defense Sector ETF Or Lockheed Martin? 
09/10General Electric Looks Tremendously Undervalued 
09/08TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : August Industrial And Financial Edition 
09/02Lockheed Martin To Boost Your Dividend Income! 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 29 988 M
EBIT 2018 3 570 M
Net income 2018 2 956 M
Debt 2018 11 082 M
Yield 2018 1,51%
P/E ratio 2018 18,21
P/E ratio 2019 16,21
EV / Sales 2018 2,15x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 53 515 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 360 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wesley G. Bush Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kathy J. Warden President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.14%53 515
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.02%110 253
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.59%95 629
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.45%59 407
RAYTHEON8.15%57 953
BAE SYSTEMS9.25%26 125
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.