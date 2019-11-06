Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northrop Grumman Corporation    NOC

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northrop Grumman : to Support the Australian Defence Force's Joint Data Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:05am EST

CANBERRA, Australia - Nov. 6, 2019 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has been awarded a contract by the Australian Defence Force Tactical Data Link Authority (ADFTA) to deliver tactical data link (TDL) systems and training as part of the development of the Australian Defence Force's (ADF) Joint Data Network. ADFTA ensures TDL-functionality to achieve single, joint and combined TDL interoperability for the ADF.

RAAF F-35 flies in formation with US F-35 and F-16. Photo credit: Defence, Commonwealth of Australia

'Northrop Grumman has extensive experience in networking and tactical data links across multi-domain forces, and a robust capability roadmap that will deliver increasingly enhanced data link technology in the years ahead,' said Chris Deeble, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia. 'The Northrop Grumman engineers that delivered the F-35 Multifunction Advanced Data Link and communications, navigation and identification technologies will now be developing the ADF's future TDL technology.'

The technology at the core of Northrop Grumman's advanced multi-TDL system provides vital connectivity between legacy 4th generation platforms and advanced 5th generation platforms, as well as future data links and networks. This is critical as forces seek to maximize the long term value of existing platforms and systems by making certain that they can interoperate with emergent 5th generation capabilities.

As a leading global systems integrator and data link provider, Northrop Grumman's experience includes the software and hardware of individual communication systems; and the architectures, implementation and scalability of TDL systems and services.

Awarded earlier this year, the three-year contract advances the long-term relationship between Northrop Grumman and ADFTA.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 14:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
09:05aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Support the Australian Defence Force's Joint Data Network
PU
11/04NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Set to Launch 12th Cargo Delivery Mission to the Internationa..
AQ
11/01NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Set to Launch 12th Cargo Delivery Mission to the Internationa..
PU
11/01NORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
AQ
10/31Northrop Grumman to Participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/30NORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Carnegie Mellon Enter Into Research Agreement to Collabor..
PU
10/30NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Grand Sky Facility Successfully Conducts Flight Control Test;..
AQ
10/29NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Grand Sky Facility Successfully Conducts Flight Control Test
PU
10/28NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Antenna Sharing and Pattern Capabilities at Nava..
PU
10/28Tech Firms Ramp Up Lobbying as Antitrust Scrutiny Grows
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 017 M
EBIT 2019 3 748 M
Net income 2019 3 449 M
Debt 2019 11 323 M
Yield 2019 1,52%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 56 939 M
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 389,25  $
Last Close Price 337,85  $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth L. Bedingfield Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Vice President
Patrick M. Antkowiak VP, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Kent Kresa Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.95%56 939
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION38.85%126 219
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION43.02%105 390
RAYTHEON38.96%59 341
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.27%51 749
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.43.36%42 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group