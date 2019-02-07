Northsight Capital to Start Distribution of 3 Exclusive CBD Oil Brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: NCAP) announced an agreement in principal to be the master distributer of 3 exclusive lines of CBD products with the first orders being shipped in early March. The lines include previously announced SeniorsCBD, specializing in formulas specifically for seniors, LiquidMD, a CBD infused water, LiquidMD for pets, and Nature Grown CBD, the company’s generic brand. Northsight is expecting to receive the first shipment of its CBD products on or about the first week or March. Initial distribution will be through Northsight's extensive online media presence as well as independent sales and distribution outlets.



The lines include SeniorsCBD, specializing in formulas specifically for seniors, LiquidMD, a CBD infused water, LiquidMD for pets, and Nature Grown CBD, the company’s generic brand.





Touted as a popular wellness product appearing in an ever-expanding amount of goods, this year CBD was cleared by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration to be used in a product called Epidiolex , an effective anti-seizure medication. According to research firm Brightfield Group, the legal market for CBD could balloon to $20 billion by 2022, reports Bloomberg.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the part of the cannabis plant that doesn't get you “high” like the THC side of the plant. It is typically used for health reasons instead of for recreational purposes. The CBD products are either derived from industrial hemp plants or marijuana plant. CBD is being touted as a natural remedy for chronic pain, insomnia, depression and anxiety, among other conditions. The research to prove CBD’s therapeutic outcomes is still largely forthcoming. But even without the science, adults over 50, who suffer most from these conditions, are behind one of the fastest growing market segments for CBD products, reports Forbes.

In February, a peer-reviewed study of almost three thousand patients in Israel, the first study of its kind, showed that cannabis can be safe and effective for seniors, and lead to decreased use of pharmaceuticals, including opioids. In the study, published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, almost ninety-four per cent of patients reported improvement in their condition, with their pain level reduced by half.

Another study, this time conducted by HelloMD and Brightfield Group, analyzed CBD use in 2,400 members of the HelloMD community. 42% of CBD users said they were able to stop using traditional painkillers such as Tylenol and prescription medication such as Vicodin. 80% said they found CBD to be either 'very or extremely effective.'

About Northsight Capital, Inc.

Northsight Capital, Inc. (“ NCAP “) is comprised of a portfolio of online marijuana-related websites developed and operated by the company. These sites incorporate many aspects of the marijuana industry. The company provides its audience with a means to stay informed on the industry’s most cutting-edge marijuana-related innovations and legislation. The company’s most dynamic concept, Weed Depot, provides consumers with a geo-targeted map directory of medical and recreational dispensaries, head shops, doctors, attorneys and more within the marijuana industry.

The company’s 420Careers is a leading job site in the Cannabis space with 2,000 to 3,000 visitors a day and approximately 1 million-page views per month.

Northsight’s current websites also include:

MJBizwire.com

MarijuanaRecipes.com

RateMyStrain.com

Wikiweed.com

MarijuanaMD.com



Forward-Looking Statements:

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, may be considered “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates concerning our future operating results and financial condition. When we use the words “will,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “could,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

Contact:

Info@NorthsightCapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22b30507-7152-403d-b52a-ab462a2395cb