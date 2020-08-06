Northstar Provides Miller Gold Property Exploration Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2020) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), provides the following exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa gold mine.

Northstar drilled 2,211 metres in 13 holes at the Miller Gold Property earlier this year (Phase IA), prior to suspending drilling on April 4th, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications and concerns. On June 16th, 2020, Northstar resumed Phase IB drilling on the Miller Gold Property with intentions to drill up to 2,550 metres in 15 holes to follow-up previously reported Phase I drill results on the Vein 1, the new Allied Zone and Vein No. 2 discoveries and drill test the Planet Syenite.

Phase IB Drilling to Conclude this Week

Between June 16th and August 1st, 2020, Northstar completed 2,586 metres of Phase IB diamond drilling in 15 holes (MG20-40 to MG20-54) on the Miller Gold Property. The drilling was concentrated in three areas:

with 7 holes in the vicinity of Phase 1A drill hole MG20-34 reporting 18 g/t Au over 3.9 metres including 100.0 g/t Au over 0.6 metres, hole MG14-02 reporting 5.26 g/t Au over 7.95 metres, including 86.6 g/t Au over 0.45 metres, and historic hole 87-6 reporting 60.7 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in the vicinity of the Vein 1 Zone.

4 holes in the Allied Syenite testing multiple zones including the new Allied Zone, following up on intersections such as 2.1 g/t Au over 11.6 metres, including 11.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metres and 19.0 g/t Au over 0.5 metres in hole MG20-38 , 14.1 g/t Au over 3.05 metres, including 40.5 g/t Au over 1.0 metres in hole MG15-20 and 1.04 g/t Au over 97.5 metres, including 3.2 g/t Au over 14.03 metres in hole MG14-07.

4 holes in the Planet Syenite following up on intersections such as 0.57 g/t Au over 147.19 metres, including 7.3 g/t Au over 4.7 metres in hole MG15-24 and historic intersections of 6.6 g/t Au over 9.2 metres in DDH 2 and 6.3 g/t Au over 12.2 metres in DDH 4.

The Phase IB drill program will conclude this week after completing a supplementary hole on the Allied Syenite. Click here to view the Miller Gold Property Phase IB drill hole plan maps.

Diamond drill core logging, sampling and assay analysis (Fire Assay and Metallic Screen Analysis) is on-going and the Company expects to report assay results within the next 2-3 weeks.

Miller Gold Property Integrated Geophysical Surveys Completed

The multi-faceted $360,000 Miller Gold Property geophysical survey carried out by Dias Geophysical is now completed. Raw preliminary data from the Allied Syenite area shows a distinct gravity, magnetic and IP anomaly surrounding the syenite intrusion in a 'halo' effect extending as much as 500m away from the center with chargeability peaks along the contact of the syenite particularly on the northeast side. This provides additional evidence that the Miller Property hosts an alkaline intrusion related magmatic hydrothermal gold system with a focus on the intrusive centers.

All geophysics data will be further processed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. utilizing proprietary software. Results will be integrated with the Company's 3D geological model to provide targeting basis for a Phase II exploration drill program, scheduled to commence in mid-late September.

Surface Stripping

Northstar is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the Property where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed, to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Property as overburden is generally thin.

Qualified Person

Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has prepared and reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization and large-scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multi-stage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition. This strongly suggests the gold mineralization in both regions is derived from a common gold enriched alkaline magmatic-hydrothermal reservoir at depth and channelled to surface by deep seated, interconnected structures such as the first order Catharine Fault zone. An important difference is the Miller Property, in addition to high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, has several near-surface broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage zones (Planet and Allied Syenites) and remains un-explored at depth.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). During this time, the Company raised nearly $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the Kirkland Lake region. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

