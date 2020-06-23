Northstar Resumes Drilling at Miller Gold Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces that Phase I diamond drilling resumed on June 16th, 2020 at the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa gold mine.

Northstar intends to drill up to 2,550 metres in 15 holes to follow-up previously reported Phase I drill results on the Vein 1, the new Allied Zone and Vein No. 2 discoveries and drill test the Planet Syenite. These results include 18.0 grams per tonne (g/t) Au over 3.9 metres (m), including 100.0 g/t Au over 0.6m (VG) in the Vein 1 target, and follow-up drilling to intersections of 2.1 g/t Au over 11.6m, including 11.8 g/t Au over 1.0m, and 19.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, and 14.1 g/t Au over 3.05m (including 40.5 g/t Au over 1.0m) in the new Allied Zone. The Allied Zone is the first interpreted vertical mineralized structure to be discovered at the Miller Gold Property. Historical intersections at the Planet Syenite include 6.6 g/t Au over 9.2m, and 6.3 g/t Au over 12.2m.

Northstar drilled 2,211 metres in 13 holes at the Miller Gold Property earlier this year, prior to suspending drilling on April 4th, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications and concerns. The Company and drill contractor Major Drilling have established comprehensive Health and Safety Protocols to ensure Company employees and contractors are protected from COVID-19 during Phase I exploration at the Miller Property.

Miller Gold Property Phase I drilling is expected to be complete by mid-July, 2020 and initial drill results are expected to become available later that month.

Miller Gold Property Integrated Geophysical Surveys Update

The property-wide Dias Geophysical 3D IP, gravity and ground magnetic surveys are progressing on schedule and are expected to be complete by early July. As reported previously, survey data will be collected and processed by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. utilizing proprietary software and A.I. algorithms. Results will be integrated with the Company's 3D geological model to provide targeting basis for a Phase II exploration drill program, scheduled to commence in late August.

Surface Stripping and Exploration to Commence Mid-July

Northstar is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the Property where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed, to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Property as overburden is generally thin. This work will commence in mid-July upon completion of the Phase I drill program.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp share many important geological features such as similar rock types, gold telluride mineralogy, timing of mineralization and large-scale hydrothermal gold systems featuring multi-stage and long-lived alkalic magmatic gold deposition. This strongly suggests the gold mineralization in both regions is derived from a common gold enriched alkaline magmatic-hydrothermal reservoir at depth and channelled to surface by deep seated, interconnected structures such as the first order Catharine Fault zone. An important difference is the Miller Property, in addition to high-grade gold-telluride mineralization, has several near-surface broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage zones (Planet and Allied Syenites) and remains un-explored at depth.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Prior to going public on the CSE on January 2, 2020 by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering, Northstar operated for the past 11 years as a private company focused primarily on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario (>24.5 million ounces gold produced from 7 mines since 1915). During this time, the Company raised nearly $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the Kirkland Lake region. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis.

