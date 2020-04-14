Northstar Suspends Diamond Drilling at Miller Gold Property

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2020) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has temporarily suspended diamond drilling and exploration activities at the Company's 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, owing to COVID19-related Health and Safety, logistical and production issues. The Company expects to resume drilling in the near-term once the COVID19 crisis has abated, recent restrictions in affected nearby communities are lifted and it is safe for all employees and contractor personnel to do so.

Northstar has drilled 2,211 metres in 13 holes of the planned 3,000 metres Phase I drill program at the Miller Gold Property to date. All drill core has been logged and drill core is being processed for shipment, preparation and assay by AGAT Laboratories. Analytical results are now expected to be available towards the end of April / early May and will be reported when available.

Northstar and drill contractor Major Drilling operate at the Miller Gold Property under a strict and rigorous protocol designed to limit employee risk of exposure to COVID-19, providing for a safe work environment to maximize employee health and safety. The Company is committed to continue and modify this protocol as required once exploration activities are resume.

About Northstar Gold Corp.

Northstar recently listed on the CSE by way of a $3 million Initial Public Offering and is focused on gold exploration in the prolific Kirkland Lake District in northeastern Ontario. Prior to going public, the Company spent $7 million to acquire and advance 3-100% owned gold and base-metal properties in the region. Northstar has an accomplished Board, Special Advisor and Management Group comprised of professionals highly experienced in exploration, mining, finance and investment banking on a global basis. In late February, 2020, Northstar commenced a $1.1 million Phase I exploration program, which includes 3,000 m of drilling on its flagship, early-resource stage Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa gold mine. On March 31st, 2020 the Company announced it had closed a $989,509 non-brokered flow through financing to provide for continued exploration at the Miller Gold Property.

