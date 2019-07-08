Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northstar Realty Europe Corp    NRE

NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP

(NRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets. Stockholders will receive $17.03 for each share of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $856 million and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/nre. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-northstar-realty-europe-corp-300880935.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CO
01:26pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of NorthStar Realt..
PR
07/05Intel, Rio Tinto fall; Deutsche Bank, NorthStar Realty rise
AQ
07/05NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Beyond..
PR
07/05NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Axa grabs EU's Northstar Realty
AQ
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : AXA Investment Managers to Buy NorthStar Realty Europe
DJ
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Announces Agreement to be Acquired by AXA Investment M..
BU
06/05DIGITAL COLONY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF INAUGURAL FUND AT $4.05 BILLION; Creates ..
AQ
05/08NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/08NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About