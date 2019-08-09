Log in
NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP

(NRE)
  Report  
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. : Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Condor Hospitality, Peak Resorts, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Acacia Communications on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/09/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., Peak Resorts, Inc, NorthStar Realty Europe Corp., and Acacia Communications, Inc.  Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR)

Buyer: NexPoint Hospitality Trust

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $318 million, Condor shareholders will receive $11.10 in cash for each share of Condor common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Condor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Condor investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/cdor/.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS)

Buyer: Vail Resorts, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on July 22, 2019 and valued at $264 million, Peak shareholders will receive $11 in cash for each share of Peak common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Peak and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Peak investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/skis/.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE)

Buyer: AXA Investment Managers

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 3, 2019, NorthStar shareholders will receive $1.68 plus the U.S. Dollar equivalent of €9.26 and £3.82 (projected to be $17.03) for every share of NorthStar common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether NorthStar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the NorthStar investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/nre/.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

Buyer: Cisco Systems, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction announced on July 9, 2019 and valued at $2.6 billion, Acacia shareholders will receive $70 cash for every share of Acacia common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Acacia and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Acacia investigation go to:  https://bespc.com/acia/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-announces-that-it-is-investigating-the-boards-of-directors-of-condor-hospitality-peak-resorts-northstar-realty-europe-and-acacia-communications-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-investors-to-c-300899676.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
