Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northstar Realty Europe Corp    NRE

NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP

(NRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORTHSTAR REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. - NRE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) ("NRE") to AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets.  Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of NRE will receive only an estimated $17.03 in cash for each share of NRE that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nre/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-realty-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-northstar-realty-europe-corp---nre-300894445.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CO
07:11pNORTHSTAR REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
PR
07/17NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (..
AQ
07/12Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following ..
PR
07/08WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
PR
07/08NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form..
AQ
07/08ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of NorthStar Realt..
PR
07/05Intel, Rio Tinto fall; Deutsche Bank, NorthStar Realty rise
AQ
07/05NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Beyond..
PR
07/05NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Axa grabs EU's Northstar Realty
AQ
07/03NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : AXA Investment Managers to Buy NorthStar Realty Europe
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group