Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Northway Financial, Inc.    NWYF

NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.

(NWYF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/30 01:15:37 pm
25.0701 USD   +0.28%
04:01pNorthway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
02/07NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/31Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.4MM, or $(0.51) per basic common share.

William J. Woodward President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our first quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and have implemented several changes to the way we are operating as an essential business to protect both our employees and customers. Our focus has been on assisting those customers that have been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We enter this period of uncertainty in very good financial condition and are well positioned in credit quality, liquidity and capital.”

Financial Highlights

  • Excluding unrealized losses on marketable equity securities pretax net income was $1.6MM at March 31, 2020.  First quarter earnings reflect a decline in the stock market and equity values due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread.
  • Total assets were $897MM, total loans, net, were $630MM, and total deposits were $716MM at March 31, 2020.
  • Loans, net, increased $2.5MM from December 31, 2019 and $1.3MM from March 31, 2019.
  • Commercial Real Estate Loans increased $34MM, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2019.
  • Residential Loan balances decreased $14MM, or 8%, compared to March 31, 2019 primarily due to sales of existing and newly originated loans.
  • The net interest margin at March 31, 2020 was 3.43%, down slightly from 3.45% at March 31, 2019.
  • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.62% at March 31, 2020, down from 0.82% at March 31, 2019.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were 11.13% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.51% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.07% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.53% at March 31, 2020.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of April 24, 2020, was $25.00, reflecting the downturn in the stock market.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended
 3/31/2020 3/31/2019
    
Interest and Dividend Income$8,090  $8,886
Interest Expense 1,025   1,465
Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,065   7,421
Provision for Loan Losses -   -
All Other Noninterest Income 1,144   1,558
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net 1,142   157
Noninterest Expense 7,715   7,241
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 1,636   1,895
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net -   273
Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net (3,568)  1,926
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxe Expense (1,932)- 4,094
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (540)  798
Net (Loss) Income$(1,392) $3,296
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders$(1,392) $3,296
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$(0.51) $1.20


  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 
        
Balance Sheet       
Total Assets $897,271 $916,995 $936,416 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits  68,998  78,639  15,491 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value  143,700  160,484  219,473 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value  11,910  11,899  16,930 
Loans, Net  630,128  628,797  627,680 
Total Liabilities  807,006  825,616  852,074 
Retail non-maturity deposits  521,030  508,724  491,655 
Municipal non-maturity deposits  90,466  110,602  92,620 
Certificates of deposit  104,871  111,771  160,714 
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances  -  -  24,588 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  50,972  64,329  52,202 
Junior Subordinated Debentures  20,620  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity  90,265  91,379  84,342 
Profitability and Efficiency       
Net Interest Margin  3.42% 3.45% 3.45%
Yield on Earning Assets  3.91  4.05  4.11 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities  0.62  0.77  0.83 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $32.80 $33.21 $30.65 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding  29.19  29.60  27.04 
Capital and Credit       
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets  11.13% 11.43% 10.56%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital  13.07  13.61  12.25 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital  16.32  16.89  15.38 
Total Risk-Based Capital  17.51  18.10  16.52 
Common Shares Outstanding  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic  2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans  0.53  0.49  0.42 
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 215  230  268.00 

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.
04:01pNorthway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
GL
02/07NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/31Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Div..
GL
2019NORTHWAY FINANCIAL : Announces Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
2019NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-..
GL
2019NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Northway Financial, Inc. Announces 2018 Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Div..
GL
2018Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Adjustment to Previously Disclosed Unaudit..
GL
2018NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northway Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Woodward Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gary J. Laurash Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tyler S. White Senior Technology Officer & Vice President
Fletcher W. Adams Vice Chairman
Stephen G. Boucher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWAY FINANCIAL, INC.0.00%69
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group