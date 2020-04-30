Northway Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings
0
04/30/2020 | 04:01pm EDT
NORTH CONWAY, N.H., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $1.4MM, or $(0.51) per basic common share.
William J. Woodward President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our first quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we navigate through these unprecedented times, we are following the Center for Disease Control guidelines and have implemented several changes to the way we are operating as an essential business to protect both our employees and customers. Our focus has been on assisting those customers that have been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. We enter this period of uncertainty in very good financial condition and are well positioned in credit quality, liquidity and capital.”
Financial Highlights
Excluding unrealized losses on marketable equity securities pretax net income was $1.6MM at March 31, 2020. First quarter earnings reflect a decline in the stock market and equity values due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to control its spread.
Total assets were $897MM, total loans, net, were $630MM, and total deposits were $716MM at March 31, 2020.
Loans, net, increased $2.5MM from December 31, 2019 and $1.3MM from March 31, 2019.
Commercial Real Estate Loans increased $34MM, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2019.
Residential Loan balances decreased $14MM, or 8%, compared to March 31, 2019 primarily due to sales of existing and newly originated loans.
The net interest margin at March 31, 2020 was 3.43%, down slightly from 3.45% at March 31, 2019.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.62% at March 31, 2020, down from 0.82% at March 31, 2019.
Regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were 11.13% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.51% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.07% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.53% at March 31, 2020.
The market price of our common stock, as of April 24, 2020, was $25.00, reflecting the downturn in the stock market.
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
Interest and Dividend Income
$
8,090
$
8,886
Interest Expense
1,025
1,465
Net Interest and Dividend Income
7,065
7,421
Provision for Loan Losses
-
-
All Other Noninterest Income
1,144
1,558
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net
1,142
157
Noninterest Expense
7,715
7,241
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net
1,636
1,895
Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net
-
273
Unrealized (Loss)/Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net
(3,568
)
1,926
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxe Expense
(1,932
)
-
4,094
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
(540
)
798
Net (Loss) Income
$
(1,392
)
$
3,296
Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
(1,392
)
$
3,296
Earnings per Common Share, Basic
$
(0.51
)
$
1.20
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
3/31/2019
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
$
897,271
$
916,995
$
936,416
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits
68,998
78,639
15,491
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value
143,700
160,484
219,473
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value
11,910
11,899
16,930
Loans, Net
630,128
628,797
627,680
Total Liabilities
807,006
825,616
852,074
Retail non-maturity deposits
521,030
508,724
491,655
Municipal non-maturity deposits
90,466
110,602
92,620
Certificates of deposit
104,871
111,771
160,714
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
-
-
24,588
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
50,972
64,329
52,202
Junior Subordinated Debentures
20,620
20,620
20,620
Stockholders' Equity
90,265
91,379
84,342
Profitability and Efficiency
Net Interest Margin
3.42
%
3.45
%
3.45
%
Yield on Earning Assets
3.91
4.05
4.11
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
0.62
0.77
0.83
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding
$
32.80
$
33.21
$
30.65
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding
29.19
29.60
27.04
Capital and Credit
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets
11.13
%
11.43
%
10.56
%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital
13.07
13.61
12.25
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
16.32
16.89
15.38
Total Risk-Based Capital
17.51
18.10
16.52
Common Shares Outstanding
2,751,650
2,751,650
2,751,650
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic
2,751,650
2,751,650
2,751,650
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans
0.53
0.49
0.42
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans
215
230
268.00
About Northway Financial, Inc.
Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377