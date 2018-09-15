Northwest Natural Gas : Lower Natural Gas Rates Expected for Washington Customers

Lower Natural Gas Rates Expected for Washington Customers

Price of natural gas falls for fourth consecutive year

PORTLAND, Ore. - NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) has filed its Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) request for a rate reduction with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) for its customers in Washington.

If approved, customers can expect to see lower rates on monthly bills starting November 1:

Rates for residential customers in Washington will be about 7.2 percent less. A typical residential customer using an average of 57 therms per month will see a monthly savings of about $3.81.

Rates for commercial customers in Washington will be about 7.7 percent less. A typical commercial customer using an average of 244 therms per month will see a monthly savings of about $16.24.

'The cost of gas continues to drop nationally, and we're pleased to provide our customers with a product that is such a good value,' said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. 'In fact, our Washington customers are paying less for gas than they did 15 years ago.'

The PGA filing for a rate reduction takes into account a lower cost of natural gas, which is primarily the result of an abundant supply projected for the year ahead. The rate changes also include other year-to-year adjustments and costs approved by regulators.

This year's filing marks the fourth year in a row for lower gas prices for NW Natural's customers in Washington.

NW Natural's filings are requests, subject to public review and a decision by the WUTC. Customers may submit comments on the proposed changes at www.utc.wa.gov 'Submit a Comment,' comments@utc.wa.gov, 1-888-333-9882, or WUTC, PO Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504-7250. Customers can also request more information, review the filing, and find out about open meetings.

For more information, visit the Rates and Regulations section of nwnatural.com or call 503-226-4211 and ask for the Rates & Regulatory Department.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest. Additional information is available at www.nwnatural.com.

# # # #