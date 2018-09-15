Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northwest Natural Gas Co    NWN

NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO (NWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Northwest Natural Gas : Lower Natural Gas Rates Expected for Washington Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Lower Natural Gas Rates Expected for Washington Customers
Price of natural gas falls for fourth consecutive year

PORTLAND, Ore. - NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) has filed its Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) request for a rate reduction with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) for its customers in Washington.

If approved, customers can expect to see lower rates on monthly bills starting November 1:

  • Rates for residential customers in Washington will be about 7.2 percent less. A typical residential customer using an average of 57 therms per month will see a monthly savings of about $3.81.
  • Rates for commercial customers in Washington will be about 7.7 percent less. A typical commercial customer using an average of 244 therms per month will see a monthly savings of about $16.24.

'The cost of gas continues to drop nationally, and we're pleased to provide our customers with a product that is such a good value,' said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. 'In fact, our Washington customers are paying less for gas than they did 15 years ago.'

The PGA filing for a rate reduction takes into account a lower cost of natural gas, which is primarily the result of an abundant supply projected for the year ahead. The rate changes also include other year-to-year adjustments and costs approved by regulators.

This year's filing marks the fourth year in a row for lower gas prices for NW Natural's customers in Washington.

NW Natural's filings are requests, subject to public review and a decision by the WUTC. Customers may submit comments on the proposed changes at www.utc.wa.gov 'Submit a Comment,' comments@utc.wa.gov, 1-888-333-9882, or WUTC, PO Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504-7250. Customers can also request more information, review the filing, and find out about open meetings.

For more information, visit the Rates and Regulations section of nwnatural.com or call 503-226-4211 and ask for the Rates & Regulatory Department.

About NW Natural

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) is headquartered in Portland, Ore., and provides natural gas service to more than 740,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is the largest independent natural gas utility in the Pacific Northwest. Additional information is available at www.nwnatural.com.

# # # #

Disclaimer

Northwest Natural Gas Company published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 22:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO
12:18aNORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : Lower Natural Gas Rates Expected for Washington Customer..
PU
09/12NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : Thank you customers! NW Natural is Best in the West in J..
AQ
09/10NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Oblig..
AQ
09/10NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/05NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : Are you Prepared for a Natural Disaster? It’s Time..
PU
08/13NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : NW Natural Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018 ..
AQ
08/09Kentucky PSC Issues Order Involving Avista
AQ
08/07NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/07NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO : Northwest Natural Gas Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03Sector Allocations 
08/07Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN) CEO David Anderson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
08/07Northwest Natural Gas misses by $0.07, misses on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/16How To Retire At 62 With A Measly Million 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 736 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 62,6 M
Debt 2018 902 M
Yield 2018 2,75%
P/E ratio 2018 30,54
P/E ratio 2019 27,61
EV / Sales 2018 3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 1 964 M
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Gas Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,8 $
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tod R. Hamachek Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James R. Downing Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO12.41%1 964
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP20.57%27 159
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD12.93%15 830
GAIL INDIA LTD-1.44%11 624
TOKYO GAS CO LTD2.45%10 801
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION10.02%10 508
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.