Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northwest Natural Gas Co    NWN

NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO (NWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/04 10:02:02 pm
67.52 USD   -0.03%
01:04aNW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 01:04am CEST

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) has increased the quarterly dividend to 47.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividends will be paid Nov. 15, 2018 to shareholders of record on Oct. 31, 2018. The Company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.90 per share.

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company (NW Natural Holdings) is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and operates through its largest wholly owned subsidiary, a 159-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), its wholly owned subsidiary NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities. Additional information is available at nwnatural.com.

Investor Contact:  Nikki Sparley
Phone: 503-721-2530
Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

NWN Holdings Logo hz.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO
01:04aNW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year
GL
10/03NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an O..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 737 M
EBIT 2018 125 M
Net income 2018 62,4 M
Debt 2018 911 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 30,29
P/E ratio 2019 27,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
Capitalization 1 945 M
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Gas Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,7 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tod R. Hamachek Chairman
Kimberly A. Heiting Chief Marketing Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James R. Downing Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS CO13.23%1 945
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP25.45%27 733
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-0.69%13 646
GAIL INDIA LTD1.55%11 676
TOKYO GAS CO LTD6.70%11 001
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.98%10 313
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.