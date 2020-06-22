Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northwest Natural Holding Company    NWN

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY

(NWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honorable Dave McCurdy Joins NW Natural Holding Company Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), elected the Honorable Dave McCurdy to the NW Natural Holdings board starting July 1, 2020. He also joins the board of subsidiary NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural).

Until 2019, McCurdy spent eight years as president and CEO of the American Gas Association (AGA), which represents over 200 natural gas energy and pipeline utilities. Prior to that, he held positions as president and CEO of the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, the Electronics Industries Association (EIA) and the McCurdy Group. In 2001, he co-founded the Internet Security Alliance between EIA and the Software Engineering Institute of Carnegie Mellon University.

McCurdy served in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 4th District of Oklahoma from 1981 to 1995. During his congressional career, he chaired the House Intelligence Committee and subcommittees of the Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Before his election to Congress, he practiced law as Oklahoma assistant attorney general and in private practice.

McCurdy is on the board of LMI, a private defense consulting company, and serves as an industry expert on the Transportation Security Administration’s Transportation Security Advisory Committee and subcommittee for cybersecurity. In 2017, he received the Business-Government Relations Award from the Bryce Harlow Foundation for honesty, integrity, and strategic leadership.

“Dave brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our board,” said C. Scott Gibson, NW Natural board chair. “His leadership will be a tremendous benefit to our company.”

McCurdy is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and received a Juris Doctor degree from Oklahoma Law School.

The NW Natural Holdings board elected McCurdy for a term that expires on the date of the company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 760,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. When current outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve approximately 62,000 people through nearly 25,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com 

Media Contact: 
Stefanie Week
503-818-9845 pager
stefanie.week@nwnatural.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING
05:56pHonorable Dave McCurdy Joins NW Natural Holding Company Board of Directors
GL
04:09pNORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
06/03NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/15NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
05/11NORTHWEST NATURAL : NW Natural Holdings Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05/08NORTHWEST NATURAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/08NORTHWEST NATURAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (fo..
AQ
05/08NW Natural Holdings Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/06NORTHWEST NATURAL : NW Natural Holdings Recognized for Gender Diversity in the B..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 793 M - -
Net income 2020 71,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 3,49%
Capitalization 1 675 M 1 675 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 220
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,83 $
Last Close Price 54,85 $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tod R. Hamachek Chairman
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy P. Boyle Independent Director
Malia H. Wasson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING COMPANY-25.61%1 675
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-16.80%28 021
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED6.93%13 298
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.21%12 212
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.02%5 709
ITALGAS SPA-1.27%4 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group