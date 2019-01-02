NW Natural Files First General Washington Rate Case in 10 Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NW Natural, a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN), on Dec. 31, 2018 filed for a 12.6% base rate increase with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC) to recover increased operating costs and investments in its distribution system since 2008.



“Average residential rates in Washington have actually dropped nearly 40% in the last 10 years due to declining natural gas prices, and customers there just received a 7.2% bill reduction on Nov. 1, 2018. Over that same time, Washington has become the fastest growing portion of our service territory, and we’ve invested $58.7 million to strengthen the system and support growth,” said David H. Anderson, president and CEO of NW Natural. “The decision to file this rate case was carefully considered and is a necessary step in our regulatory process to recover costs and continue serving these communities.”

In addition, NW Natural proposes the benefits of federal tax reform related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) be returned to Washington customers. This would result in a 2.4% reduction to customer rates for the first two years after the rate case.

If approved, the new rates would result in approximately $5.19 more a month for the average Washington residential customer using 56 therms. The typical commercial customer using 234 therms per month would see an average monthly bill increase of approximately $16.53.

NW Natural’s filing will be reviewed by the WUTC and other stakeholders. The process could take up to 11 months with new rates likely effective Dec. 1, 2019.

NW Natural serves approximately 84,000 customers in Southwest Washington.

About NW Natural

NW Natural provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 740,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. It consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.



NW Natural is a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Holdings), which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and owns NW Natural, NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities.



NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Natural Holdings' subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.



NW Natural Water provides water distribution service to more than 22,000 people through 7,350 connections. To date, NW Natural Water has acquired four water distribution systems with one additional acquisition pending. Upon closing the transaction, cumulatively, NW Natural Water will serve nearly 42,000 people through 16,750 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of approximately $67 million.

