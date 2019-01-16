Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Northwest Natural Holding Co    NWN

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO (NWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 02:23:29 pm
59.865 USD   +1.72%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, March 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 02:01pm EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its fourth quarter and yearend earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 1, 2019.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10127941. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural Holdings
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and owns a 160-year-old regulated natural gas local distribution company, NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 740,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 22,000 people through 7,350 connections. To date, NW Water has acquired four water distribution systems with one additional acquisition pending. Upon closing the transaction, cumulatively, NW Water will serve nearly 42,000 people through 16,750 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of approximately $67 million.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact:  Nikki Sparley
Phone: 503-721-2530
Email: nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore
Phone: 503-220-2436
Email: melissa.moore@nwnatural.com

NWN Holdings Logo hz.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING
02:01pNW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday..
GL
01/15NW Natural Holdings Announces Dividend
GL
01/07NW Natural Celebrates 160 Years of Serving Customers
GL
01/02NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
01/02NW Natural Files First General Washington Rate Case in 10 Years
GL
2018Tom Imeson to Retire from NW Natural Following Illustrious Career in Public A..
GL
2018Study Shows Natural Gas Is Key to Reaching Northwest Emission Reduction Goals
GL
2018NW Natural Wins National Award for Business Compliance and Integrity Program
GL
2018HELPING HEAT HOMES : NW Natural's Gas Assistance Program Gives $150,000
PU
2018NORTHWEST NATURAL GAS : Gratitude for Local Arts and Culture with $63,000 in Gra..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 736 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 64,1 M
Debt 2018 918 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 26,06
P/E ratio 2019 23,45
EV / Sales 2018 3,51x
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
Capitalization 1 669 M
Chart NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO
Duration : Period :
Northwest Natural Holding Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Hugo Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tod R. Hamachek Chairman
Frank H. Burkhartsmeyer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy P. Boyle Independent Director
Mark S. Dodson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO-4.32%1 669
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.3.46%32 600
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD3.65%10 422
UGI CORP1.67%9 316
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD0.96%8 817
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD3.50%8 710
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.