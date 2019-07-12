Log in
NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDING CO

NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, August 6

07/12/2019

PORTLAND, Ore., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings) announced today it will issue its second quarter and year-to-date earnings release and conduct an analyst conference call and webcast to review results at 8 a.m. Pacific Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

To hear the conference by webcast, log on to NW Natural Holdings’ corporate website at nwnaturalholdings.com. To hear the conference call by phone, please dial 1-866-267-6789 within the United States and 1-855-669-9657 from Canada. International callers can dial 1-412-902-4110.

To access the conference replay, please call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States and enter the conference identification pass code 10133284. To hear the replay from Canada, please dial 1-855-669-9658 and from international locations, please dial 1-412-317-0088.

About NW Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural has 19 Bcf of storage in Oregon with 3 Bcf supporting renewables. NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 34 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 43,500 people through 17,400 connections. To date, NW Natural Water has acquired six water distribution utilities and a wastewater company with several additional acquisitions pending. Upon closing current outstanding transactions, cumulatively, NW Natural Water expects to have invested $70 million and serve nearly 45,000 people through approximately 18,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest.  

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact:  Nikki Sparley
Phone: 503-721-2530
Email: n1s@nwnatural.com

Media Contact: Melissa Moore
Phone: 503-220-2436
Email: msm@nwnatural.com

