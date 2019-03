PORTLAND, Ore., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), a subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), has signed agreements through its subsidiaries to acquire six water utility systems and one water and wastewater management company, together serving nearly 1,200 water distribution connections and managing another 1,000 water and wastewater customers.



The acquisitions include the water systems of Spirit Lake East, Lynnwood, Diamond Bar Estates, and Bar Circle “S”, as well as Water Works Management, all located in or around Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In addition, agreements have been signed to acquire the water systems of Estates and Monterra in Sequim, Washington.

“In this latest round of purchase agreements, we’re acquiring well-managed, well-positioned water systems in strategic locations with key expertise,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings president and CEO. “Coeur d'Alene is ranked the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the fastest-growing state, and the Sequim acquisitions build on our existing footprint in Washington’s Puget Sound region. We’re excited to serve these communities and look forward to providing them safe, reliable and affordable service, just like we do every day for our other natural gas and water utility customers.”

The transactions are subject to certain conditions, including approval by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, and are expected to close in the summer of 2019.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural is currently constructing a 2.5 Bcf regulated gas storage expansion of its 16 Bcf facility in Oregon to support renewables. NW Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 31 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity.

NW Water currently provides water distribution service to approximately 22,000 people through 7,400 connections. To date, NW Water has acquired four water distribution systems with additional acquisitions pending. Upon closing all outstanding transactions, cumulatively, NW Water will serve approximately 45,000 people through about 18,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest with total investments of nearly $70 million.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

