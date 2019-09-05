Log in
Northwest Natural Holding Co    NWN

Thanks to Customers, NW Natural Scores Best in the West Seven Years Running

0
09/05/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the seventh year in a row, NW Natural scored first in the West for large utilities in the 2019 J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

NW Natural received its highest score to date with 781 points in the West large utility segment, which represents utilities serving 500,000 or more residential customers. NW Natural also scored first in the nation among large gas utilities.

"We are so grateful to our customers for continuing to value the service we provide day after day as we deliver efficient and affordable natural gas to their homes and businesses,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO. "We also appreciate our employees and their dedication to exceeding customers’ expectations.”

Now in its 18th year, the study measures residential customer satisfaction with natural gas utilities across six factors: safety and reliability; billing and payment; price; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer service.

The 2019 results are based on nearly 58,000 responses from residential customers of the 84 natural gas utilities in the United States. The survey was conducted between September 2018 and July 2019.

About NW Natural
NW Natural provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. It consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural is part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and owns NW Natural, NW Natural Water Company, and other business interests and activities.

Melissa Moore
NW Natural – Director, Corporate Communications 
503.220.2436  m: 503.223.2254 
Media pager: 503.818.9845
nwnatural.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

© GlobeNewswire 2019
