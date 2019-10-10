Log in
Northwest Pipe : Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract on the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

10/10/2019 | 07:16pm EDT

Company awarded multiple reaches on the Bureau of Reclamation's large water transmission project in New Mexico.

VANCOUVER, Washington: Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, was recently selected by Oscar Renda Contracting to supply pipe for Reach 4C through Reach 8 of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project.

The Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project is a multi-phased major infrastructure project underway in northwest New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in conjunction with the Navajo Nation is constructing the project. Once complete, the project will convey reliable municipal and industrial water supply from the San Juan River to the eastern section of the Navajo Nation, the southwestern portion of the Jicarilla Apache Nation, and the City of Gallup. At build out, the project will encompass 280 miles of pipeline, several pumping plants, and two water treatment plants.

Currently, these areas rely on a rapidly depleting groundwater supply. Groundwater levels for the City of Gallup have dropped approximately 200 feet over the past 10 years and over 40 percent of Navajo Nation households haul water to meet their daily needs. This project will provide a long-term sustainable water supply for approximately 250,000 people by the year 2040 with an annual delivery of over 37,700 acre-feet of water from the San Juan Basin.

Reach 4C through Reach 8 covers over 28 miles and runs through San Juan and McKinley Counties in New Mexico. Engineered water pipe for these sections consists of 42-inch and 48-inch spiralwelded steel pipe with cement mortar-lining and polyurethane coating. The Company will manufacture over 7,300 tons of pipe for this project.

'Northwest Pipe is pleased to be part of this significant water transmission project,' states Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. 'With many of our Nation's water resources being strained due to outdated pipeline structures or stress put on systems from growing populations, the importance of providing a safe, reliable water infrastructure is paramount for all communities. We are proud to be part of this project that will greatly improve water infrastructure and livability in this region.'

About Northwest Pipe Company - Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

Disclaimer

Northwest Pipe Company published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 23:15:02 UTC
