Northwest Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

02/28/2019 | 04:48pm EST

Financial results to be released after market close on March 13, 2019
Teleconference begins at 7:00 am PDT on March 14, 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it intends to release the financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PDT on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Robin Gantt, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com, on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Friday, April 12, 2019 by dialing 1-866-396-7645, passcode 6301.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
