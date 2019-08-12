Log in
Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract for Bois d'Arc Lake Project

08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it was selected by Garney Construction to supply both sections of the treated water pipeline for the Bois d’Arc Lake project, which represents over 22,000 tons of pipe. This portion of the project will convey treated water, from the new Leonard Water Treatment Plant currently under construction to existing pipeline infrastructure within North Texas Municipal Water District’s service area.  Garney Construction is a Construction Manager At-Risk for the North Texas Municipal Water District. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin later this year following manufacturing completion of the previously awarded sections of the raw water pipeline. 

“We look forward to again working with Garney Construction on this critical project to supply the water needs of many North Texas communities,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
