Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract for Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project in Canada

02/27/2019 | 05:49pm EST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it will provide over 6,500 tons of 8‑foot and 5‑foot diameter water pipe for the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project in Vancouver, British Columbia. The pipe will be installed by a partnership of Traylor Infrastructure Canada, ULC, and Aecon, both of Vancouver, British Columbia. The partnership was awarded the tunnel project last fall by Metro Vancouver, the regional water supplier for the metropolitan area.

The pipe will be installed in a 19‑foot diameter, 3,600‑foot-long tunnel to be bored under Burrard Inlet between the District of North Vancouver and the City of Burnaby. Pipe deliveries are anticipated to start in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to working with Traylor-Aecon General Partnership on this critical tunnel project for the region. We’re pleased as well to serve Metro Vancouver and continue our long-standing contribution to the region’s water pipe needs,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

nw.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
