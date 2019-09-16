Log in
NorthWestern : Energy's Butte general office earns first LEED Gold certification in Butte for green building

09/16/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Butte, Mont. - Sept. 15, 2019 - NorthWestern Energy's Butte General Office at 11 East Park Street in Butte earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world.

'NorthWestern Energy's priority is to provide a healthy work environment for our employees and to be a productive contributor in the communities we service,' said NorthWestern Energy Manager of Facilities Management Services John Habeger. 'The Gold certification for LEED is a testament to that priority.'

NorthWestern Energy's Butte General Office received high marks for assets such as a sustainable site, community connectivity, maximum open space, water use reduction, construction waste management, recycled content and green power.

'Our general contractor, Dick Anderson Construction, and all of the subcontractors were extremely diligent, strictly following the architect's design specifications and the LEED programs requirements to accomplish the LEED Gold certification,' said NorthWestern Energy Director of Support Services Danny Kaluza, who was the project manager for the building construction. 'The entire project team and construction workforce played integral parts in meeting those objectives.'

Mosaic Architecture held a LEED workshop for a team from NorthWestern Energy in April 2013 and the goal to attain LEED Gold was set.

'From the beginning, from company leadership on down, there was a commitment to a building that was good for the employees and energy efficient,' said Mosaic Architecture Principal Ben Tintinger.

LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

NorthWestern Energy's Butte General Office building at 11 East Park Street was completed in 2016. It is the first Butte building to earn a Gold LEED building certification.

'We are very proud to have this facility included among other Montana LEED Gold certified buildings, such as the Tippet Rise - Olivier Barn in Fishtail, the Montana Department of Natural Resources Building in Helena, the Museum of the Rockies Curatorial Center for the Humanities in Bozeman and Missoula College in Missoula,' said Kaluza.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 15:31:09 UTC
