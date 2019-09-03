Log in
NorthWestern : Energy will host meeting on Madison Powerhouse upgrade Sept. 10

0
09/03/2019

Butte, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy invites the public to an overview of the Madison Powerhouse upgrade from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the El Western, 4787 U.S. 287 in Ennis.

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading the 109-year-old turbines and generators in the Madison Powerhouse downstream of Ennis Lake. The original powerhouse building will remain in place, largely unaltered, while four new turbine-generator units are installed within it.

At some times during the construction project, flows in the bypass channel between Madison Dam and powerhouse will be increased significantly, but flows downstream of the plant will be unaffected during the project

No alterations to the dam or flow conveyance structures are required by the project.

Information about Madison River fisheries and recreation projects will also be presented. In 2019, River Fund grants and NorthWestern Energy matching funds provided nearly $90,000 in funding for projects that will enhance public recreation in the Hebgen-Madison Region.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com

Madison Powerhoue Project Contact:
 Andrew Welch
(406) 444-8115
Andrew.Welch@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:41:05 UTC
