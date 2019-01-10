Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NorthWestern Corp    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORP (NWE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 02:48:45 pm
61.065 USD   +1.62%
2018AMAZON COM : HQ2 Could Pinch Hometown Offices
DJ
2018NORTHWESTERN CORP : annual earnings release
2016NORTHWESTERN CORP : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NorthWestern : Incorporates EEI Envirnoment, Social, Governance, and Sustainability Template into Sustainability Reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:29pm EST

Butte, MT / Sioux Falls, SD - December 21, 2018 - NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE). To better serve its customers and investors, NorthWestern has incorporated the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) environmental, social, governance, and sustainability-related (ESG/sustainability) reporting template into its annual reporting. This is part of an ongoing EEI-led initiative to help provide the financial sector with more uniform and consistent ESG/sustainability data and information. The EEI ESG template is the first and only industry-focused and investor-driven ESG reporting framework.

NorthWestern already publishes Environmental Stewardship: Our Commitment in Action, which is available at http://www.northwesternenergy.com/docs/default-source/documents/environment/nwe_enviroreport_2017_web.pdf.

'We have assembled a diverse set of generation assets over the last decade that is nearly 60% carbon-free company-wide, and in Montana is built around the run-of-the-river hydro system,' said NorthWestern President and CEO, Bob Rowe. 'This, along with a corporate governance program focused on best practices and industry-leading gender diversity among both the board and executive team, are subjects that are important to communicate to the investment community through our reporting program.'

In order to develop industry-focused and investor-driven ESG/sustainability reporting practices, NorthWestern joined an EEI working group comprised of financial industry specialists in asset management, ESG/sustainability, investment analysts and electric company officials from various disciplines.

'The electric power industry is leading the way to a clean energy future, having reduced carbon dioxide emissions nearly 27 percent below 2005 levels as of the end of 2017,' said EEI President Tom Kuhn. 'EEI's ESG/sustainability template will enable NorthWestern to present its ESG and sustainability-related efforts in an accurate, timely, and concise manner that is favored by investors.'

Over the past two years, NorthWestern and EEI-led stakeholder working groups developed the template, which encourages voluntary reporting of data specific to each company's portfolio, emissions, capital expenditures, and resources. NorthWestern's template containing its 2008 baseline data and 2015-2017 comparison data can be found at www.northwesternenergy.com/environment/our-environment.

More information is available on EEI's website at http://www.eei.org/issuesandpolicy/finance/Pages/ESG-Sustainability.aspx.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest, serving approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
Travis Meyer Jo Dee Black
(605) 978-2967 (866) 622-8081
travis.meyer@northwestern.com jodee.black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 19:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWESTERN CORP
02:29pNORTHWESTERN : Incorporates EEI Envirnoment, Social, Governance, and Sustainabil..
PU
01/09NORTHWESTERN : Save the Date for the 2019 NorthWestern Energy Beyond the Dam Bik..
PU
01/04SNOW SAFETY : NorthWestern Energy asks customers to clear utility meters of snow..
PU
2018NORTHWESTERN : Incorporates EEI Environmental, Social, Governance, and Sustainab..
PR
2018NORTHWESTERN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2018NORTHWESTERN : Energy warns of holiday season scam activity
PU
2018NORTHWESTERN CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018NORTHWESTERN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
2018NORTHWESTERN : warns of imposter utility scam in Montana
PU
2018ALCOA : SMB, Winning sign deal with Guinea for alumina refinery
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 310 M
EBIT 2018 257 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 901 M
Yield 2018 3,66%
P/E ratio 2018 17,85
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 3 024 M
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORP
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 59,3 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeanne M. Vold Business Technology Officer
Stephen P. Adik Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORP1.09%3 024
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.