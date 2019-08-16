NorthWestern : Livingston electric system upgrade involves a planned power outage Aug. 27

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A planned power outage will take place in Livingston beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. The outage will last several hours and will impact residential and commercial customers.

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading the capacity of the electric system serving Livingston. The work, which is being done during daylight hours for safety reasons, involves upgrading capacity from a 2,400 volt system to a 7,200 volt system and adding additional switches to the system.

The upgrade is needed to accommodate current and forecasted growth in the Livingston area. It will increase service reliability for NorthWestern Energy's customers.

The planned power outage on Aug. 27 will impact customers on the southside of Livingston including: all customers on the east side of the Yellowstone River along Meyers Lane, to the west to West Park Street/US Highway 89 and Strong Lane; customers to the north to West Park Street and North 9th Street; customers east to the alley between South 9th Street and South 10th Street South; customers from West Park Street to West Geyser Street; and customers from the alley between 8th Street and 9th Street from West Geyser south to West River Drive.

The planned outage on Aug. 27 will not impact customers sharing the alley between South 12th Street and South 11th Street from West Park Street to West River Drive.

In order to minimize the length of the planned power outage, the work will involve 31 NorthWestern Energy crew members, who will be in company-logoed attire, in the field switching equipment.

We appreciate the community's cooperation.

