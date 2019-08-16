Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NorthWestern Corp    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORP

(NWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NorthWestern : Livingston electric system upgrade involves a planned power outage Aug. 27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:32am EDT

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A planned power outage will take place in Livingston beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 27. The outage will last several hours and will impact residential and commercial customers.

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading the capacity of the electric system serving Livingston. The work, which is being done during daylight hours for safety reasons, involves upgrading capacity from a 2,400 volt system to a 7,200 volt system and adding additional switches to the system.

The upgrade is needed to accommodate current and forecasted growth in the Livingston area. It will increase service reliability for NorthWestern Energy's customers.

The planned power outage on Aug. 27 will impact customers on the southside of Livingston including: all customers on the east side of the Yellowstone River along Meyers Lane, to the west to West Park Street/US Highway 89 and Strong Lane; customers to the north to West Park Street and North 9th Street; customers east to the alley between South 9th Street and South 10th Street South; customers from West Park Street to West Geyser Street; and customers from the alley between 8th Street and 9th Street from West Geyser south to West River Drive.

The planned outage on Aug. 27 will not impact customers sharing the alley between South 12th Street and South 11th Street from West Park Street to West River Drive.

In order to minimize the length of the planned power outage, the work will involve 31 NorthWestern Energy crew members, who will be in company-logoed attire, in the field switching equipment.

We appreciate the community's cooperation.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com

Community Contact:
 Heather Bellamy, Manager - Community Relations
(406) 570-2092
Heather.Bellamy@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWESTERN CORP
11:32aNORTHWESTERN : Livingston electric system upgrade involves a planned power outag..
PU
08/14WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08/14Stocks: Dividends in Spotlight as Bond Yields Drop -- WSJ
DJ
08/01China's tax cuts hit local govt coffers, may undermine stimulus
RE
07/31NORTHWESTERN : Data Center to lease old Rainbow Powerhouse from NorthWestern Ene..
AQ
07/31NORTHWESTERN : Data Center to lease old Rainbow Powerhouse from NorthWestern Ene..
AQ
07/30GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/30LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/30NORTHWESTERN : Energy - Madison Powerhouse upgrade to begin fall 2019 Madison Ri..
AQ
07/29NORTHWESTERN : Work to relocate NorthWestern Energy transmission line in the Mis..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 272 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 2 209 M
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,52x
EV / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 3 544 M
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORP
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,17  $
Last Close Price 70,25  $
Spread / Highest target 6,76%
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeanne M. Vold Business Technology Officer
Stephen P. Adik Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORP18.19%3 544
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.93%104 037
ENEL SPA19.13%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%65 050
IBERDROLA30.09%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%63 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group