NORTHWESTERN CORP
NorthWestern : Save the Date for the 2019 NorthWestern Energy Beyond the Dam Bike Race June 15

01/09/2019

Great Falls, Mont. - Jan. 9, 2019 - Did you make a New Year resolution to exercise more in 2019? Have you ever wanted a view of the Missouri River from the top of one of the NorthWestern Energy dams? Are you a bicyclist looking for a great race to add to your calendar? Then save June 15 and head to Great Falls.

NorthWestern Energy's third annual Beyond the Dam festival in Great Falls is set for June 15.

The festival includes timed intermediate and advanced bike races, in addition to a free 2-mile family fun ride/walk along the Missouri River. All the routes cross the Missouri River at several of the NorthWestern Energy dams, which are typically closed to public crossing.

Registration opens March 15 and if you register by June 1 you will receive a free 'Beyond the Dam' t-shirt.

Proceeds go to the River's Edge Trail.

NorthWestern Energy reminds everyone to 'Be Dam Safe' while enjoying Montana's parks and rivers. Stop to read the safety signs around the dams and waterways. Look around to make sure you don't leave any trash. Listen for warning sirens that signal when dam spill gates are open.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest, serving approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com


NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 23:23:05 UTC
