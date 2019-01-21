Log in
NorthWestern : Shawn Huravitch named NorthWestern Energy's Havre District Manager

01/21/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Butte, Mont.- Jan. 21, 2019 - NorthWestern Energy has named Shawn Huravitch manager, District Operation in its Havre District. Huravitch replaces Carson Sweeney, who moved to Butte after being promoted to the position of manager, Distribution Operations Control after five years in Havre.

'Shawn brings valuable experience to his new role as manager, District Operations,'' said Bob Vinson, operations manager, Great Falls/Havre Division at NorthWestern Energy. 'Our extensive electric and gas operations on the Hi-Line make Havre and the surrounding communities a key part of our operations in Montana. Shawn is a great fit to lead our competent and committed Havre District team in providing safe, reliable energy to our customers and the communities in the Havre District.'

Huravitch recently worked for NorthWestern Energy in Bozeman as electric operation supervisor, where he directed the day-to-day operation of electric operations and construction activities in NorthWestern's busiest division. Prior to that role, he was a journeyman lineman for Northwestern, and had worked in both Great Falls and Bozeman.

Prior to his career in the utility field, Huravitch earned an associate's degree from the University of Montana - Western.

Huravitch will also work on a variety of community activities in the Havre District, which stretches east to west along the Hi-Line from Nashua to Chester. He and his wife, Melissa, and two young children have relocated to Havre.

Keep up with NorthWestern Energy news on Facebook and on Twitter (@NWEinfo)

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern Energy provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest, serving approximately 718,300customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 00:48:09 UTC
