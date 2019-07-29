Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NorthWestern Corp    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORP

(NWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NorthWestern : Work to relocate NorthWestern Energy transmission line in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space area continuing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:30am EDT

MISSOULA, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy crews continue work in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space to relocate a portion of the transmission line serving the Target Range area, Miller Creek and the Bitterroot Valley. The relocation is needed due to damage on the line structures near the Clark Fork River caused by river bank erosion and flooding.

The project started in the early spring.

To ensure public and construction worker safety, there will be temporary closures in the open space July 31 - Aug. 1. The open space will be open for public use for the weekend, Aug. 2 - 3, then closed again Aug. 5 until Aug. 22.

We appreciate the public's patience during this project.

The new location for the transmission line will prevent future damage from flooding and provide improved service reliability to NorthWestern Energy customers in the area.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:29:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHWESTERN CORP
11:30aNORTHWESTERN : Work to relocate NorthWestern Energy transmission line in the Mis..
PU
11:30aNORTHWESTERN : Madison Powerhouse upgrade to begin Fall 2019 Madison River flows..
PU
07/24NORTHWESTERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/24NORTHWESTERN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
07/23NORTHWESTERN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23NORTHWESTERN : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/18NORTHWESTERN : Energy - Residents cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverb..
AQ
07/17NORTHWESTERN : Residents cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverbed in are..
PU
07/03NORTHWESTERN : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and..
PR
07/02NORTHWESTERN CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation u..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 226 M
EBIT 2019 272 M
Net income 2019 176 M
Debt 2019 2 175 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,70x
EV / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 3 590 M
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORP
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 70,40  $
Last Close Price 71,17  $
Spread / Highest target 2,57%
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jeanne M. Vold Business Technology Officer
Stephen P. Adik Independent Director
Julia L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORP19.73%3 590
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.34%100 214
ENEL23.12%70 205
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.71%63 275
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.16%60 298
IBERDROLA22.43%59 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group