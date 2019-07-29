NorthWestern : Work to relocate NorthWestern Energy transmission line in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space area continuing

MISSOULA, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy crews continue work in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space to relocate a portion of the transmission line serving the Target Range area, Miller Creek and the Bitterroot Valley. The relocation is needed due to damage on the line structures near the Clark Fork River caused by river bank erosion and flooding.

The project started in the early spring.

To ensure public and construction worker safety, there will be temporary closures in the open space July 31 - Aug. 1. The open space will be open for public use for the weekend, Aug. 2 - 3, then closed again Aug. 5 until Aug. 22.

We appreciate the public's patience during this project.

The new location for the transmission line will prevent future damage from flooding and provide improved service reliability to NorthWestern Energy customers in the area.

