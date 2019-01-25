NorthWestern : Work to relocate NorthWestern Energy transmission line work in Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space begins Jan. 30

MISSOULA, Mont. --NorthWestern Energy crews will begin work on Jan. 30, 2019 in the Missoula Parks and Recreation Tower Street Open Space to relocate a portion of the transmission line serving the Target Range area, Miller Creek and the Bitterroot Valley. The relocation is needed due to damage on the line structures near the Clark Fork River caused by river bank erosion and flooding.

The project will consist of clearing a new power line corridor, installing 6 new power poles on concrete foundations, and stringing new wire. The corridor clearing will include removal of trees (ponderosa pine and cottonwoods) directly under the new line, creating snags throughout the new corridor for habitat, trimming trees, and scattering of slash to create additional habitat.

After the new line is energized the old power line corridor will be reclaimed and the existing poles and line will be removed. The planned reclamation will consist of transplanting cottonwood trees removed during the clearing of the new power line corridor, planting willows, ponderosa pine and other native species, enhancing existing trails and grass seeding.

To ensure public and construction worker safety, there will be temporary closures in portions of the open space throughout the project duration which is scheduled from the end of January to the end of April. Signs will be posted in the parking lot.

The new location for the transmission line will prevent future damage from flooding and provide improved service reliability to NorthWestern Energy customers in the area.

