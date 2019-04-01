Log in
NorthWestern : to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

0
04/01/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its first quarter financial results the evening of April 23, 2019, after the NYSE close.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/30117. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the call and remain active for one year.

Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting
NorthWestern will also hold its annual stockholders meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) at the Operational Support Office, 600 Market Street West, Huron, SD 57350.

The annual stockholders meeting will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/30126. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the call to register. 

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-to-host-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-and-notice-of-annual-stockholders-meeting-300822221.html

SOURCE NorthWestern Energy


© PRNewswire 2019
