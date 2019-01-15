Log in
NORTHWESTERN CORP (NWE)
NorthWestern : to Host Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2018.  The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its financial results the evening of Monday, February 11, 2019, after the NYSE close.                                                                                           

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/29072.  To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register.  An archived webcast will be available shortly after the call and remain active for one year.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 12, 2019, at (888) 203-1112 access code 3377935.

About NorthWestern Energy
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-to-host-year-end-2018-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300778849.html

SOURCE NorthWestern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
