NorthWestern : Energy asks public to give crews safe space

March 26, 2020 - NorthWestern Energy is prepared and continues to provide reliable, safe energy service as we all work together through this COVID-19 crisis. Our pandemic plan is executed, including protocols to ensure the health of our employees, who keep critical energy services operating.

NorthWestern Energy employees are out in our communities, working hard in all conditions. We ask the public to give these employees six feet of space or more for social distancing. NorthWestern Energy employees will do the same for our customers.

In order to maintain social distancing and keep our employees healthy and prepared to do the work needed to continue to provide reliable, safe energy service, NorthWestern Energy crews will not enter customers' property, except under very limited circumstances.

'This is a difficult change from our typical practice, we are members of the communities where we work and we want to help our neighbors,' said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Customer Care, Communications and Human Resources Bobbi Schroeppel. 'But right now, that means keeping a safe distance from others.'

Customers are asked to contact heating, ventilation and air conditioning service professionals to relight pilot lights and check the operating condition of their heating and cooling systems and water heaters.

NorthWestern Energy crews continue to respond to carbon monoxide concerns, complete new service connections and incidents when service lines are damaged and ensure that NorthWestern Energy's systems are operating safely.

NorthWestern Energy is temporarily suspending most disconnections and late fees for households and small businesses facing hardship because of the pandemic. NorthWestern Energy customers who have questions about their service or bills can call 888-467-2669 or 800-245-6977.

NorthWestern Energy encourages customers to contact us now if they are concerned about the ability to pay their bill to set up payment arrangements, so they are not faced with large balances later this year.

NorthWestern Energy offers several options to pay energy bills online, which can be found at northwesternenergy.com under the Account Services tab.

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

