NorthWestern : Energy reminds Montanans of energy safety ahead of Thanksgiving storm

Butte, Mont. - The Montana National Weather Service is forecasting a winter storm that will bring more than a foot of snowfall to parts of northcentral Montana beginning about midnight Tuesday, Nov. 26 and continuing through Thursday night, Nov. 28.

The storm is expected to include heavy snowfall in some areas and blowing snow.

Significant snow, from 8 to 18 inches, is forecast for several areas such as Augusta, Conrad and Choteau.

NorthWestern Energy reminds customers to make sure natural gas meters, as well as furnace and appliance vents, are free from snow and ice. Blocked vents could result in a loss of heat or buildup of deadly carbon monoxide in homes and other structures. Some furnace vents may be located on roofs.

Winter storm safety tips:

Non-electric, unvented space heaters can be a hazard. Use them only in well-ventilated areas.

If you use an electric generator, plug appliances directly into it. Never plug a generator directly into your home's electrical wiring.

Disconnect or turn off appliances you were using when the power went off. Leave one light on to tell you when service is restored.

Stock up on non-perishable foods, heating fuel and medications.

Have a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and fresh batteries handy.

Prepare older family members, friends or neighbors who live alone for the weather.

Safety starts with you, don't take the risk of going into bad weather.

NorthWestern Energy posts updates on outages on Facebook and Twitter, (@NWEinfo), and on the NorthWestern Energy Outage Map, http://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety/outage-mapping, where you can sign up for text updates on an outage.

Use a flashlight. Avoid candles because of the fire risk.

Never use wet or damp electrical items

NorthWestern Energy workers, often out in dangerous weather conditions, work to restore power to your home or business as quickly, efficiently and as safely as possible.



Report outages and damaged and downed power lines by calling the NorthWestern Energy Montana Customer Service line, 888-467-2669 or online at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/contact-us/report-outage-form.



Every call and online report helps our crews and operators know how large the outage is to diagnose the potential scale and cause of the outage.

If you have any questions, call the NorthWestern Energy Montana Customer Service line, 888-467-2669.

