NorthWestern : Planned power outage in Canyon Ferry Lake area from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for substation maintenance

Butte, Mont. - July 31, 2020 - An equipment upgrade at a substation will necessitate a power outage from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug 4 for NorthWestern Energy electric customers in the following areas: east and west shores of Canyon Ferry Lake; Jim Town Road; York and surrounding area; Trout Creek and surrounding area; Lakeside west to Deal Lane; and south along Hart Lane and Spokane Creek Road. The work will improve service reliability for customers in the area.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates customers' patience during this project.

Please contact NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669 for more information.



