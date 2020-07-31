Log in
NorthWestern : Planned power outage in Canyon Ferry Lake area from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for substation maintenance

07/31/2020 | 10:57am EDT

Butte, Mont. - July 31, 2020 - An equipment upgrade at a substation will necessitate a power outage from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug 4 for NorthWestern Energy electric customers in the following areas: east and west shores of Canyon Ferry Lake; Jim Town Road; York and surrounding area; Trout Creek and surrounding area; Lakeside west to Deal Lane; and south along Hart Lane and Spokane Creek Road. The work will improve service reliability for customers in the area.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates customers' patience during this project.

Please contact NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669 for more information.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
 Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 14:56:10 UTC
