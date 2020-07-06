Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NorthWestern Corporation    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
NorthWestern : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
BUTTE, MT / SIOUX FALLS, SD: July 6, 2020 - NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of July 28, 2020, after the NYSE close.

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the 'Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts' heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/35626. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
Travis Meyer Jo Dee Black
(605) 978-2967 (866) 622-8081
travis.meyer@northwestern.comjodee.black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:48:00 UTC
