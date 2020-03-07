Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NorthWestern Corporation    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/06 04:02:00 pm
76.91 USD   +0.30%
05:17aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
03/06WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai tightens airport checks as imported virus infections in China jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 09:15am EST

Shanghai increased airport screening on Saturday as imported coronavirus infections from countries such as Italy and Iran emerge as the biggest source of new cases in China outside Hubei, the province where the outbreak originated.

Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases on Friday, according to official data. Of the 25 that were outside Hubei, 24 came from outside China.

Shanghai, which had three new cases that originated from abroad on Friday, said it would step up control measures at the border, which had become "the main battlefield".

At a news conference, Shanghai Customs officials said they city would check all passengers from seriously affected countries for the virus, among other airport measures.

Shanghai already requires passengers flying in from such countries, regardless of nationality, to be quarantined for 14 days. They will now be escorted home in vehicles provided by the government.

Tighter screening has greatly lengthened waiting times at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport - some passengers say they have had to wait as long as seven hours.

The Shanghai government vowed on Saturday to severely punish passengers who concealed infections.

Beijing police said on Saturday they would work with other departments to prevent imported infections. They said some members of a Chinese family flying in from Italy on March 4 had failed to fill in health declarations accurately, and later tested positive for the virus.

MIGRANT WORKERS

In addition to the growing risk of imported infections, China faces a challenge in trying to get migrant workers back to work by early April.

So far, 78 million migrant workers, or 60% of those who left for the Lunar New Year holiday in January, have returned to work.

Yang Wenzhuang of the National Health Commission (NHC) said that the "risk of contagion from increased population flows and gathering is increasing ... We must not relax or lower the bar for virus control".

But new cases in mainland China continued to decline, with just 99 new cases on Friday, the lowest number the NHC started publishing nationwide figures on Jan. 20, against 143 on Thursday.

Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, were in the northwesterly Gansu province, among quarantined passengers who flew into the provincial capital Lanzhou from Iran between March 2 and 5.

For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside the provincial capital Wuhan, where new cases fell to the lowest level since Jan. 25.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,651, with 3,070 deaths, up by 28 from Thursday.

Hubei reported 28 deaths, 21 of them in Wuhan.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Lusha Zhang and Samuel Shen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
05:17aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
03/06WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
03/05Chinese province reports 11 new virus cases from Iran flights - state media
RE
03/05'THEY'RE ADDICTED TO ME' : How immigrants keep U.S. heartland cities afloat
RE
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Higher on Virus Spending, Bide..
DJ
03/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Sharply Higher on Virus Spending, Bide..
DJ
03/03NORTHWESTERN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
03/02More traffic, night lights show China's factories restart as new virus cases ..
RE
02/28WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 292 M
EBIT 2020 292 M
Net income 2020 180 M
Debt 2020 2 311 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,79x
EV / Sales2021 4,69x
Capitalization 3 882 M
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 75,71  $
Last Close Price 76,91  $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Adik Chairman
Brian B. Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Jeanne M. Vold Business Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION7.31%3 882
NEXTERA ENERGY12.25%132 911
ENEL S.P.A.11.58%90 831
IBERDROLA15.41%77 135
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.25%72 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.60%72 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group