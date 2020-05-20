Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NortonLifeLock Inc.    NLOK

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

(NLOK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/19 04:00:00 pm
20.23 USD   +1.45%
07:00aNORTONLIFELOCK : Appoints Gagan Singh Chief Product Officer
BU
05/18NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18NORTONLIFELOCK : To Repurchase Convertible Notes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NortonLifeLock : Appoints Gagan Singh Chief Product Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 07:00am EDT

Accomplished and proven leader joins NortonLifeLock to drive company’s Cyber Safety product strategy and enhance the end-to-end customer experience

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced the appointment of Gagan Singh to chief product officer. In this newly created role, Singh will drive NortonLifeLock’s Cyber Safety product strategy and oversee the company’s overall customer experience, product management and product design. Singh will report to NortonLifeLock President Samir Kapuria.

“Our mission is to be everyone’s trusted partner who protects and enables consumers’ digital lives with our industry leading portfolio of Cyber Safety solutions,” said NortonLifeLock President Samir Kapuria. “I am excited to welcome Gagan to our team and add his experience and passion to the momentum we have established in delivering innovative products that people value and trust.”

Singh has a long and proven track record in developing consumer products. He joins NortonLifeLock from Avast where he held senior level executive roles including chief product officer and general manager of Mobile, IoT and Family Business Units. Prior to Avast, Singh held a variety of roles leading product, strategy and operations at a number of consumer focused companies.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on designing great products that solve important customer problems while creating a delightful experience,” said Gagan Singh. “NortonLifeLock is the standard bearer for consumer Cyber Safety, and I’m excited to join the team as we focus on delivering more products that protect people’s expanding digital lives.”

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
07:00aNORTONLIFELOCK : Appoints Gagan Singh Chief Product Officer
BU
05/18NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18NORTONLIFELOCK : To Repurchase Convertible Notes
BU
05/14NORTONLIFELOCK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
05/14NORTONLIFELOCK : Delivers Better-Than-Expected Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Result..
BU
05/14NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Annual results
CO
05/14NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Slide show results
CO
05/11NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : annual earnings release
04/14NORTONLIFELOCK : to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on May 14, 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 479 M
EBIT 2020 799 M
Net income 2020 3 706 M
Finance 2020 386 M
Yield 2020 67,5%
P/E ratio 2020 3,53x
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 5,66x
Capitalization 12 146 M
Chart NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Duration : Period :
NortonLifeLock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,47 $
Last Close Price 20,23 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Pilette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samir Kapuria President
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Chairman
Matthew Brown Chief Financial Officer
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.-21.87%12 146
ADOBE INC.12.85%179 326
AUTODESK, INC.6.13%42 677
WORKDAY INC.-4.27%36 722
SQUARE, INC.26.68%34 819
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.10.26%34 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group