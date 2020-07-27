Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NortonLifeLock Inc.    NLOK

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

(NLOK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NortonLifeLock : Finalizes Sale of Culver City, California Campus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Deal Adds to Realized Proceeds from Sale of Underutilized Assets

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced it has finalized the sale of its Culver City, California campus with Northwood Investors for $120 million.

“The sale of the Culver City campus is another step toward achieving our forecasted $1.5 billion in proceeds from underutilized assets,” said Natalie Derse, chief financial officer of NortonLifeLock. “We have now realized $875 million in cumulative proceeds and remain confident that we will achieve our forecasted results. Additionally, we have eliminated approximately 95% of the total stranded costs as of June and are ahead of plan to complete our transition by the end of summer.”

Located at 900 Corporate Pointe in Culver City, the property consists of approximately 300,000 rentable square footage on approximately three acres of land. NortonLifeLock will retain a seven-year lease for two floors in the building.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
04:46pNORTONLIFELOCK : Finalizes Sale of Culver City, California Campus
BU
07/15NORTONLIFELOCK : Completes New Leadership Team With Two Seasoned Consumer Tech L..
BU
07/09NORTONLIFELOCK : Announces Date for Release of Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
07/08NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
07/08NORTONLIFELOCK : Appoints Natalie Derse as New Chief Financial Officer
BU
06/09NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/02NORTONLIFELOCK : Announces New Cyber Safety Protection Offer for AARP Members
BU
05/29NORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28NORTONLIFELOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/20NORTONLIFELOCK : Appoints Gagan Singh Chief Product Officer
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 444 M - -
Net income 2021 570 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 12 046 M 12 046 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Duration : Period :
NortonLifeLock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,67 $
Last Close Price 20,39 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Pilette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Samir Kapuria President
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Chairman
Natalie M. Derse Chief Financial Officer
Sameer Khera Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.-20.12%12 046
ADOBE INC.30.47%206 405
SQUARE, INC.94.07%53 342
AUTODESK, INC.26.94%51 047
WORKDAY INC.11.15%42 984
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.25.79%39 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group