NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS

(NRS)
Norway Royal Salmon: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136

02/11/2020
Norway Royal Salmon: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Today Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) reports an operational EBIT of MNOK 136 for the fourth quarter 2019 and EBIT per kg of NOK 16.71. Corresponding figures for the same quarter last year were MNOK 233 and NOK 17.73. - The sale of Region South was completed on 16 December 2019 and increased the result after tax with a gain of MNOK 922 in the quarter. Increased production costs have reduced the margin in the quarter, while the price of salmon increased during the quarter. NRS shall grow through sustainable growth, the Group has at the end of the quarter 20 % higher biomass in Region North compared with the corresponding quarter last year, says CEO Charles Høstlund. For the financial year of 2019, NRS has operating revenues of NOK 5.6 billion, achieved an operational EBIT of MNOK 543 and a profit after tax of MNOK 1 313. The Board proposes a dividend of NOK 10.00 per share for 2019. The sale of Region South is the main reason for the net interest-bearing debt decreasing by MNOK 893 to MNOK 33 in the quarter. Equity at the end of the quarter is MNOK 3 357, which equates an equity ratio of 72 per cent. Region North Region North posted an operational EBIT of MNOK 146.0 in the quarter, compared with MNOK 243.3 in the corresponding quarter last year. Operational EBIT per kg gutted weight was NOK 17.71 compared with NOK 20.20 in the corresponding quarter last year. Region South Region South posted an operational EBIT before the time of the sale of MNOK 5.6 in the quarter, compared with MNOK 1.0 in the corresponding quarter last year. Operational EBIT per kg gutted weight was NOK 6.77, compared with NOK 0.60 in the corresponding quarter last year. NRS harvested 9 070 tonnes gutted weight in the quarter, which is 34 % lower than in the same quarter last year. 8 243 tonnes of the total volume were harvested in Region North and 826 tonnes in Region South. Estimated harvest volume for 2020 is 37 000 tonnes, an increase of 36 per cent compared with the volume of Region North in 2019. The sales business had a good result in the quarter and sold 24 726 tonnes salmon, which is 11 % lower than in the corresponding quarter last year. In the fourth quarter, the Group was granted NOK 400 million in green funding and 75 % of the NRS's sites are now ASC-certified. It is gratifying to see that the commitment to sustainable production results in more favorable loan terms and is appreciated by the bank, says CEO Charles Høstlund. For more information, please contact: · CEO Charles Høstlund, +47 994 18 449 · CFO Ola Loe, +47 911 79 411. Norway Royal Salmon in brief The Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) group owns 34 746 tonnes MAB located in Troms and Finnmark. In addition, the group has minority interest in three associated Norwegian fish farming companies which together own ten fish farming licenses, as well as Arctic Fish on Iceland that has licenses for 11 000 tonnes. NRS is an attractively positioned fish farming group, which offers salmon to the market through its own sales organisation. For further details, please visit www.norwayroyalsalmon.com.

Disclaimer

Norway Royal Salmon ASA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 05:27:08 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 5 651 M
EBIT 2019 587 M
Net income 2019 379 M
Finance 2019 205 M
Yield 2019 4,56%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 10 510 M
Chart NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS
Duration : Period :
Norway Royal Salmon AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 243,75  NOK
Last Close Price 242,00  NOK
Spread / Highest target 3,31%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Høstlund Chief Executive Officer
Helge Gåsø Chairman
Ola Loe Chief Financial Officer
Kristine Landmark Vice Chairman
Marianne Elisabeth Johnsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS0.75%1 093
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-2.08%2 037
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-17.12%1 388
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.68%1 056
DONGWON INDUSTRIES CO., LTD--.--%620
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC-6.71%578
