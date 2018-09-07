Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE (NAS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Norwegian Air Expects Reduced Airbus A321neo Deliveries Next Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:39pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.63% 104.04 End-of-day quote.25.82%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 0.54% 104.84 Real-time Quote.25.64%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE -0.79% 264.7 Delayed Quote.51.59%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.64% 968 Delayed Quote.15.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
05:39pNorwegian Air Expects Reduced Airbus A321neo Deliveries Next Year
DJ
09/06NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : reports strong passenger growth and high load factors in..
PU
09/06NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic figures for August 2018
AQ
09/05Norwegian Air sees possible Airbus aircraft sales before year end
RE
09/04NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : launches biggest ever USA sale from the UK and Ireland
PU
09/03NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Grant of employee share options in Norwegian Air Shuttle..
AQ
08/30Norwegian Air sells 6 Boeing aircraft as part of fleet renewal
RE
08/28AVTECH SWEDEN AB (PUBL) : INTERIM REPORT January - June 2018
AQ
08/25NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Sale of six 737-800 aircraft
AQ
08/23Ryanair to end free 10 kg bag in luggage overhaul
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/13Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/12Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa reports Q2 results 
04/28Norwegian Air Shuttle's (NWARF) CEO Bjorn Kjos on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
04/27Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/26Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa reports Q1 results 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 41 538 M
EBIT 2018 -1 609 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Debt 2018 37 445 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 484,12
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 12 123 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 269  NOK
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kjos Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Halvor Kise Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE51.59%1 440
DELTA AIR LINES0.79%39 019
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.27%23 752
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.51%17 979
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.64%17 615
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.72%15 136
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.