Norwegian Air Shuttle    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE

(NAS)
  Report  
News 
News

Norwegian Air Shuttle : Niels Smedegaard nominated as Chair of the Board

0
04/15/2019 | 09:38am EDT

Niels Smedegaard (b. 1962) is the President and CEO of DFDS and has previously held leading positions in companies like Gate Gourmet Group, Swissair and SAS. He is a Danish citizen.

The Nomination Committee recommends that Smedegaard is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and that the Board considers electing him as the new Chair of the Board.

The Nomination Committee also nominates Ingrid Elvira Leisner as a member of the Board.

The new Board of Directors will be elected at Norwegian's Annual General Meeting on May 7.

Please see the notice for Annual General Meeting for more information.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 13:37:03 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 44 490 M
EBIT 2019 521 M
Net income 2019 -1 081 M
Debt 2019 59 883 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 5 636 M
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 91,5  NOK
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kjos Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn Halvor Kise Chairman
Asgeir Nyseth Chief Operating Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE-58.55%640
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
