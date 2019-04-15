Norwegian Air Shuttle : Niels Smedegaard nominated as Chair of the Board

Niels Smedegaard (b. 1962) is the President and CEO of DFDS and has previously held leading positions in companies like Gate Gourmet Group, Swissair and SAS. He is a Danish citizen.

The Nomination Committee recommends that Smedegaard is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and that the Board considers electing him as the new Chair of the Board.

The Nomination Committee also nominates Ingrid Elvira Leisner as a member of the Board.

The new Board of Directors will be elected at Norwegian's Annual General Meeting on May 7.

Please see the notice for Annual General Meeting for more information.