Norwegian Air Shuttle : confirms temporary Ireland summer operation from 31 March – 10 April

In response to the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX operations by European aviation authorities, Norwegian would like to provide further information to customers booked to travel from Cork, Shannon and its new route from Dublin to Hamilton from 31 March.

Norwegian has worked continuously since the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX to ensure that customers travel plans can continue with minimal disruption. The airline has re-routed customers and offered passengers the chance to rebook or receive a full refund free of charge if they no longer wish to travel.The airline is also combining flights and reallocating aircraft within its own network to keep cancellations to a minimum and minimise inconvenience for its customers.

Norwegian has temporarily deployed a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate daily flights between Dublin Airport and New York (Stewart). The service combines the Dublin to New York and Providence flights and bus transportation has been arranged for passengers travelling onward to Providence.

From 31 March, Norwegian can confirm that it will temporarily operate additional services from Dublin Airport using a Boeing 737-800.

The ETOPS-certified 737-800, which enables the aircraft to fly an efficient direct-routing, will operate the Dublin to Hamilton route, four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will also be used on flights between Dublin and Providence on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Travel information for Shannon customers: Travel period 1-10 April

Shannon-New York (Stewart) and Providence:

Customers travelling from Shannon to New York (Stewart) and Providence have been transferred to flight D8 1763 on Norwegian's Dublin to New York (Stewart) service using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

New York (Stewart) and Providence-Shannon:

Passengers travelling from New York (Stewart) and Providence to Shannon have been re-accommodated on flight D8 1762 from New York (Stewart) to Dublin on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Norwegian has arranged bus transportation, departing at 9:30am, for customers at Shannon Airport to arrive at Dublin Airport Terminal 2 at 12:30pm to meet their flight. Customers travelling on 31 March can also benefit from the bus service. Buses will also meet arriving passengers at Dublin Airport's coach park at 8:30am for those travelling to Shannon.

Travel information for Cork customers: Travel period 2-9 April

Cork-Providence:

Customers booked to travel from Cork to Providence on flight D8 1821 have been transferred to flight D8 1823 from Dublin to Providence serviced by a Boeing 737-800.

Providence-Cork:

Those booked to travel on flight D8 1820 from Providence to Cork have been re-accommodated on flight D8 1822 from Providence to Dublin on the Boeing 737-800.

Norwegian will also arrange a bus service for passengers from Cork Airport to Dublin Airport to meet their onward flight. The bus departs at 9:00am arriving at Dublin Airport Terminal 2 at 3:00pm. Customers arriving at Dublin for Cork will be met upon arrival with a bus at the coach park outside Terminal 2 at 8:00am.

Affected customers have been contacted by SMS text messages which include their options to rebook or receive a full refund.

Travel information for Dublin-Hamilton customers

Norwegian's brand-new service from Dublin to Toronto's Hamilton airport will operate as normal using a Boeing 737-800 from 31 March.

Customers booked on flights D8 1840 from Dublin to Hamilton and D8 1841 from Hamilton to Dublin will be able to travel on the airline's newest route for the start of the summer season, four days per week.

Norwegian continues to temporarily withhold further sales of all routes operated by the 737 MAX to ensure the airline can meet customer expectations in light of the suspended operations of this aircraft.

The airline is actively working on more permanent measures to operate normal services from 11 April that will minimise inconvenience for customers and will provide updates to customers in due course.

Notes to editors