Norwegian Air Shuttle : first flight to Brazil takes off

Airline grows presence in South America with new route to Rio de Janeiro

Affordable fares from £169.90 one-way break current monopoly on direct London to Brazil flights

New flights to Miami, San Francisco and summer service to Seattle commence from London

Norwegian has today commenced its first route to Brazil with a brand-new non-stop service from London Gatwick to Rio de Janeiro. The new flights offer consumers in the UK an affordable way to travel to Brazil with fares from £169.90 one-way in economy and £449 one-way in Premium, available to book at www.norwegian.com/uk/destinations/rio-de-janeiro. Passengers will fly in comfort on brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft offering up to 344 leather seats in modern economy and Premium cabins.

Norwegian's new flight to Brazil has broken the current monopoly with the new service to Rio de Janeiro-Galeão International Airport (GIG) from London Gatwick Airport, allowing consumers to explore the beauty of Brazil at an affordable price.

The convenient flight schedule will also offer Norwegian customers in both Europe and Brazil opportunities to connect via the carrier's short-haul network of European flights. Outbound flights depart London at 12:00, arriving in Rio de Janeiro at 19:25 and the inbound flights depart Rio de Janeiro 22:25 arriving 13:35 at Gatwick Airport.

Bjorn Kjos, Chief Executive Officer at Norwegian said: 'We are delighted to continue to make travelling to South America affordable for all with our new service to Brazil. Our route to Rio de Janeiro breaks the monopoly on direct flights between the UK and Brazil and builds upon our expanding services to South America.

'Our extensive network from London Gatwick will give both leisure and business travellers more choice and flexibility when flying with Norwegian on our long-haul routes. Our modern fleet of aircraft allow customers to enjoy their trip from the moment they step on board by flying in modern more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft.'

His Excellency Fred Arruda, the Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom said: 'This new flight will bring Brazil and the United Kingdom even closer together.

'Brazil is known for its wonders and the hospitality of its people and Brazilians across the country wait for British visitors with open arms.'

Stephen King, Head of Airline Relations, Gatwick Airport said: 'This new route further strengthens Gatwick's connections to South America continuing our long-standing precedent of championing competition and opening up new destinations and price points for our passengers.

'Brazil further increases Gatwick's network to the business opportunities provided by the BRIC country economies. While Brazil's biodiversity, beaches and mountains are famed the world over - making this a highly desirable location for both our business and leisure passengers.

'Today's new connection is the latest demonstration of the wider trend we are seeing at Gatwick of our airlines increasing frequencies and launching new routes'.

In addition to the flights to Brazil, Norwegian's new services to Miami International Airport (MIA) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) have also launched today, with fares available from £175 one way. The airline's summer service to Seattle also recommences today offering flights to Washington State from £185 one way.

At London Gatwick, Norwegian offers a network of 14 long-haul flights to 12 popular US destinations and two routes to South America - Buenos Aires, Argentina and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The airline serves more destinations in the USA nonstop from London Gatwick Airport than any other airline.

The new route to Rio de Janeiro will enhance Norwegian's existing service to South America, as the airline already offers direct flights from London to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, as well as a series of domestic flights within Argentina from Buenos Aires to Mendoza, Cordoba, Salta, Iguazú, Bariloche and Neuquén.

Members of Norwegian's free-to-join loyalty programme, Norwegian Reward, can earn and spend CashPoints on flight bookings to the airline's newest long-haul destination. CashPoints are earned on flight bookings and with Reward partners that can be used toward the cost of any Norwegian flight.

Earlier this year Norwegian became the first low-cost airline to introduce free Wi-Fi on intercontinental flights. Passengers will be able to stay connected in the skies with the rollout of free and premium high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity on the carrier's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. More than 50 per cent of Norwegian's 787-9 Dreamliner fleet is expected to offer in-flight connectivity by 2020.

Norwegian carries more than 5.8 million UK passengers each year to over 50 global destinations. The airline was ranked the most fuel-efficient airline on transatlantic routes by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and has one of the youngest aircraft fleets in the world with an average age of 3.8 years.

Book now - visit www.norwegian.com/uk or call 0330 8280854

- ENDS -

Notes to editors

Based on the lowest available one-way fare per person, incl. taxes and charges, subject to availability

Flight schedule - all times local

DI 7501 Departs London 12:00 Arrives Rio de Janeiro 19:25 - (Mon, Wed, Sun)

DI 7502 Departs Rio de Janeiro 22:25 Arrives London Gatwick 13:35+1 - (Mon, Wed, Sun)

On Fridays: DI 7501 Departs London 11.20 Arrives Rio de Janeiro 18.45

On Saturdays: DI 7502 Departs Rio de Janeiro 00:50 Arrives London Gatwick 16:00+